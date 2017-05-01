May 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 30
Boca Juniors 3 Arsenal 0
Olimpo 1 Atletico Rafaela 2
Godoy Cruz 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0
Rosario Central 2 Aldosivi 0
Saturday, April 29
Temperley 3 Racing Club 0
Union (Santa Fe) 0 Patronato 0
Gimnasia-La Plata 0 San Lorenzo 1
Huracan 0 Newell's Old Boys 1
Sarmiento 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 4
Tigre 0 Banfield 1
Friday, April 28
Independiente 2 Estudiantes 2
Quilmes 1 Talleres 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 22 14 6 2 48 18 48
2 Newell's Old Boys 22 13 6 3 31 13 45
3 Colon (Santa Fe) 22 13 3 6 26 15 42
4 Estudiantes 22 11 7 4 37 22 40
5 San Lorenzo 22 12 4 6 37 27 40
-------------------------
6 River Plate 21 11 6 4 34 21 39
7 Racing Club 22 12 3 7 39 29 39
8 Banfield 22 12 3 7 30 25 39
9 Independiente 21 9 8 4 24 14 35
10 Rosario Central 22 9 7 6 27 20 34
11 Gimnasia-La Plata 22 9 7 6 20 15 34
-------------------------
12 Talleres 22 9 6 7 22 18 33
13 Lanus 21 8 6 7 23 22 30
14 Union (Santa Fe) 22 7 7 8 21 25 28
15 Atletico Tucuman 21 7 6 8 25 25 27
16 Atletico Rafaela 22 7 6 9 21 21 27
17 Defensa y Justicia 20 7 6 7 17 18 27
18 Temperley 22 7 6 9 20 25 27
19 Godoy Cruz 22 8 3 11 22 28 27
20 Patronato 22 6 7 9 22 28 25
21 Velez Sarsfield 21 7 4 10 19 30 25
22 Olimpo 22 5 9 8 21 23 24
23 San Martin (San Juan) 22 4 10 8 17 30 22
24 Quilmes 22 6 4 12 15 33 22
25 Huracan 22 4 9 9 16 21 21
26 Tigre 22 5 6 11 25 33 21
27 Sarmiento 22 5 6 11 20 29 21
28 Aldosivi 22 4 8 10 13 26 20
29 Belgrano 21 2 8 11 12 24 14
30 Arsenal 22 2 5 15 16 42 11
1-5: Copa Libertadores
6-11: Copa Sudamericana