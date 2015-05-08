Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday Friday, May 8 Nueva Chicago 0 Rosario Central 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 11 8 3 0 20 5 27 2 Rosario Central 12 7 5 0 19 10 26 ------------------------- 3 San Lorenzo 11 8 0 3 17 6 24 4 River Plate 11 7 3 1 24 15 24 5 Belgrano 11 7 2 2 17 9 23 6 Tigre 11 6 3 2 13 8 21 7 Racing Club 11 5 5 1 15 6 20 8 Aldosivi 11 5 3 3 15 13 18 9 Newell's Old Boys 11 5 3 3 12 10 18 10 Banfield 11 5 2 4 15 14 17 11 San Martin (San Juan) 11 4 4 3 14 12 16 12 Independiente 11 3 6 2 16 12 15 13 Sarmiento 11 4 3 4 16 15 15 14 Union (Santa Fe) 11 3 6 2 15 14 15 15 Lanus 11 4 3 4 12 13 15 16 Argentinos Juniors 11 3 5 3 9 11 14 17 Gimnasia-La Plata 11 3 4 4 13 14 13 18 Estudiantes 11 3 4 4 11 15 13 19 Velez Sarsfield 11 3 3 5 11 12 12 20 Temperley 11 3 3 5 7 10 12 21 Quilmes 11 3 3 5 13 18 12 22 Godoy Cruz 11 3 3 5 12 18 12 23 Colon (Santa Fe) 11 2 5 4 8 13 11 24 Defensa y justicia 11 2 4 5 9 12 10 25 Huracan 11 2 2 7 10 15 8 26 Atletico Rafaela 11 1 5 5 9 16 8 27 Crucero del Norte 11 1 4 6 5 12 7 28 Olimpo 11 0 6 5 2 10 6 29 Arsenal 11 1 3 7 8 18 6 30 Nueva Chicago 12 0 5 7 7 18 5 1-2: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, May 8 Lanus v Tigre (2300) Saturday, May 9 Estudiantes v Temperley (0010) Quilmes v Godoy Cruz (1910) Huracan v Olimpo (2110) Union (Santa Fe) v Crucero del Norte (2130) Newell's Old Boys v San Lorenzo (2315) Velez Sarsfield v Argentinos Juniors (2330) Sunday, May 10 Aldosivi v Banfield (1900) Belgrano v Arsenal (1900) River Plate v Racing Club (2115) San Martin (San Juan) v Atletico Rafaela (2300) Monday, May 11 Independiente v Boca Juniors (0030) Sarmiento v Gimnasia-La Plata (2100) Tuesday, May 12 Defensa y justicia v Colon (Santa Fe) (0010)
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.