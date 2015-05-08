May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday Friday, May 8 Nueva Chicago 0 Rosario Central 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 11 8 3 0 20 5 27 2 Rosario Central 12 7 5 0 19 10 26 ------------------------- 3 San Lorenzo 11 8 0 3 17 6 24 4 River Plate 11 7 3 1 24 15 24 5 Belgrano 11 7 2 2 17 9 23 6 Tigre 11 6 3 2 13 8 21 7 Racing Club 11 5 5 1 15 6 20 8 Aldosivi 11 5 3 3 15 13 18 9 Newell's Old Boys 11 5 3 3 12 10 18 10 Banfield 11 5 2 4 15 14 17 11 San Martin (San Juan) 11 4 4 3 14 12 16 12 Independiente 11 3 6 2 16 12 15 13 Sarmiento 11 4 3 4 16 15 15 14 Union (Santa Fe) 11 3 6 2 15 14 15 15 Lanus 11 4 3 4 12 13 15 16 Argentinos Juniors 11 3 5 3 9 11 14 17 Gimnasia-La Plata 11 3 4 4 13 14 13 18 Estudiantes 11 3 4 4 11 15 13 19 Velez Sarsfield 11 3 3 5 11 12 12 20 Temperley 11 3 3 5 7 10 12 21 Quilmes 11 3 3 5 13 18 12 22 Godoy Cruz 11 3 3 5 12 18 12 23 Colon (Santa Fe) 11 2 5 4 8 13 11 24 Defensa y justicia 11 2 4 5 9 12 10 25 Huracan 11 2 2 7 10 15 8 26 Atletico Rafaela 11 1 5 5 9 16 8 27 Crucero del Norte 11 1 4 6 5 12 7 28 Olimpo 11 0 6 5 2 10 6 29 Arsenal 11 1 3 7 8 18 6 30 Nueva Chicago 12 0 5 7 7 18 5 1-2: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, May 8 Lanus v Tigre (2300) Saturday, May 9 Estudiantes v Temperley (0010) Quilmes v Godoy Cruz (1910) Huracan v Olimpo (2110) Union (Santa Fe) v Crucero del Norte (2130) Newell's Old Boys v San Lorenzo (2315) Velez Sarsfield v Argentinos Juniors (2330) Sunday, May 10 Aldosivi v Banfield (1900) Belgrano v Arsenal (1900) River Plate v Racing Club (2115) San Martin (San Juan) v Atletico Rafaela (2300) Monday, May 11 Independiente v Boca Juniors (0030) Sarmiento v Gimnasia-La Plata (2100) Tuesday, May 12 Defensa y justicia v Colon (Santa Fe) (0010)