May 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 9
Huracan 1 Olimpo 3
Quilmes 0 Godoy Cruz 0
Union (Santa Fe) 5 Crucero del Norte 2
Friday, May 8
Estudiantes 2 Temperley 1
Lanus 1 Tigre 1
Nueva Chicago 0 Rosario Central 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 11 8 3 0 20 5 27
2 Rosario Central 12 7 5 0 19 10 26
-------------------------
3 San Lorenzo 11 8 0 3 17 6 24
4 River Plate 11 7 3 1 24 15 24
5 Belgrano 11 7 2 2 17 9 23
6 Tigre 12 6 4 2 14 9 22
7 Racing Club 11 5 5 1 15 6 20
8 Union (Santa Fe) 12 4 6 2 20 16 18
9 Aldosivi 11 5 3 3 15 13 18
10 Newell's Old Boys 11 5 3 3 12 10 18
11 Banfield 11 5 2 4 15 14 17
12 San Martin (San Juan) 11 4 4 3 14 12 16
13 Lanus 12 4 4 4 13 14 16
14 Estudiantes 12 4 4 4 13 16 16
15 Independiente 11 3 6 2 16 12 15
16 Sarmiento 11 4 3 4 16 15 15
17 Argentinos Juniors 11 3 5 3 9 11 14
18 Gimnasia-La Plata 11 3 4 4 13 14 13
19 Quilmes 12 3 4 5 13 18 13
20 Godoy Cruz 12 3 4 5 12 18 13
21 Velez Sarsfield 11 3 3 5 11 12 12
22 Temperley 12 3 3 6 8 12 12
23 Colon (Santa Fe) 11 2 5 4 8 13 11
24 Defensa y justicia 11 2 4 5 9 12 10
25 Olimpo 12 1 6 5 5 11 9
26 Huracan 12 2 2 8 11 18 8
27 Atletico Rafaela 11 1 5 5 9 16 8
28 Crucero del Norte 12 1 4 7 7 17 7
29 Arsenal 11 1 3 7 8 18 6
30 Nueva Chicago 12 0 5 7 7 18 5
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Still being played (GMT):
Saturday, May 9
Newell's Old Boys v San Lorenzo (2315)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 9
Velez Sarsfield v Argentinos Juniors (2330)
Sunday, May 10
Aldosivi v Banfield (1900)
Belgrano v Arsenal (1900)
River Plate v Racing Club (2115)
San Martin (San Juan) v Atletico Rafaela (2300)
Monday, May 11
Independiente v Boca Juniors (0030)
Sarmiento v Gimnasia-La Plata (2100)
Tuesday, May 12
Defensa y justicia v Colon (Santa Fe) (0010)