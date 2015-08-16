Aug 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 16
Gimnasia-La Plata 4 Argentinos Juniors 2
San Lorenzo 2 Crucero del Norte 1
Velez Sarsfield 2 Atletico Rafaela 2
Saturday, August 15
Lanus 0 Estudiantes 0
Aldosivi 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 1
Godoy Cruz 1 Banfield 2
Nueva Chicago 3 Huracan 0
Union (Santa Fe) 1 Racing Club 2
Friday, August 14
Belgrano 1 Tigre 0
Independiente 1 Defensa y justicia 0
Sarmiento 0 Olimpo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 San Lorenzo 20 13 4 3 31 11 43
2 Boca Juniors 19 12 4 3 32 16 40
-------------------------
3 River Plate 18 10 7 1 36 19 37
4 Racing Club 20 10 7 3 26 15 37
5 Belgrano 20 11 4 5 24 14 37
6 Rosario Central 19 9 9 1 26 16 36
7 Independiente 20 9 8 3 27 16 35
8 Gimnasia-La Plata 20 10 5 5 31 22 35
9 Banfield 20 9 5 6 28 22 32
10 Tigre 20 8 7 5 19 15 31
11 Estudiantes 20 8 7 5 19 19 31
12 Union (Santa Fe) 20 7 9 4 32 29 30
13 Lanus 20 7 8 5 23 19 29
14 San Martin (San Juan) 19 5 10 4 24 23 25
15 Newell's Old Boys 19 6 6 7 18 21 24
16 Aldosivi 20 6 5 9 24 29 23
17 Temperley 19 5 7 7 14 16 22
18 Quilmes 19 6 4 9 22 27 22
19 Godoy Cruz 20 5 7 8 18 24 22
20 Argentinos Juniors 20 5 7 8 18 25 22
21 Velez Sarsfield 20 5 6 9 22 25 21
22 Olimpo 20 4 9 7 14 18 21
23 Sarmiento 20 4 8 8 18 23 20
24 Colon (Santa Fe) 20 3 10 7 17 25 19
25 Defensa y justicia 19 4 6 9 17 23 18
26 Huracan 20 4 6 10 21 30 18
27 Atletico Rafaela 20 3 7 10 20 35 16
28 Crucero del Norte 20 3 5 12 19 32 14
29 Arsenal 19 3 5 11 14 31 14
30 Nueva Chicago 20 1 8 11 11 25 11
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Still being played (GMT):
Sunday, August 16
Newell's Old Boys v Temperley (2220)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 17
Arsenal v Boca Juniors (0030)
River Plate v San Martin (San Juan) (2100)
Tuesday, August 18
Quilmes v Rosario Central (0010)