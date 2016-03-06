March 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 6 River Plate 0 Boca Juniors 0 Saturday, March 5 Independiente 4 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Atletico Rafaela 1 San Martin (San Juan) 2 Belgrano 3 Sarmiento 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 San Lorenzo 0 Huracan 1 Estudiantes 0 Friday, March 4 Arsenal 1 Velez Sarsfield 0 Lanus 3 Newell's Old Boys 0 Argentinos Juniors 1 Defensa y Justicia 5 Quilmes 1 Olimpo 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Zone A 1 Rosario Central 5 4 1 0 11 3 13 2 San Lorenzo 6 3 3 0 10 6 12 3 Godoy Cruz 5 3 1 1 10 6 10 4 Arsenal 6 3 1 2 8 5 10 5 Gimnasia-La Plata 6 3 1 2 8 7 10 6 Velez Sarsfield 6 3 0 3 9 7 9 7 Colon (Santa Fe) 6 3 0 3 11 14 9 8 River Plate 6 2 2 2 12 9 8 9 Independiente 6 2 2 2 7 6 8 10 Belgrano 6 2 1 3 7 8 7 11 Patronato 5 1 3 1 8 8 6 12 Banfield 5 1 2 2 6 7 5 13 Quilmes 6 0 4 2 9 15 4 14 Olimpo 6 1 1 4 4 10 4 15 Sarmiento 6 1 1 4 5 12 4 Zone B 1 Lanus 6 5 1 0 10 3 16 2 Defensa y Justicia 6 4 1 1 18 6 13 3 Atletico Tucuman 5 4 0 1 8 2 12 4 Estudiantes 6 3 1 2 8 5 10 5 San Martin (San Juan) 6 2 3 1 9 8 9 6 Boca Juniors 6 2 2 2 5 3 8 7 Temperley 5 2 1 2 4 4 7 8 Union (Santa Fe) 5 1 3 1 7 6 6 9 Aldosivi 4 2 0 2 7 8 6 10 Racing Club 5 1 2 2 5 10 5 11 Huracan 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 12 Newell's Old Boys 6 1 1 4 8 12 4 13 Atletico Rafaela 6 1 0 5 3 12 3 14 Tigre 4 0 2 2 2 6 2 15 Argentinos Juniors 5 0 1 4 5 16 1 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 6 Rosario Central v Banfield (2215) Aldosivi v Temperley (2230) Monday, March 7 Union (Santa Fe) v Racing Club (0030) Tigre v Atletico Tucuman (2200) Tuesday, March 8 Godoy Cruz v Patronato (0015)