Nov 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 25
All Boys 0 Velez Sarsfield 2
Boca Juniors 3 Racing Club 1
Lanus 0 Estudiantes 0
Tigre 2 Godoy Cruz 0
Saturday, November 24
Argentinos Juniors 1 San Lorenzo 2
Independiente 2 River Plate 2
San Martin (San Juan) 1 Atletico Belgrano 1
Union (Santa Fe) 2 Newell's Old Boys 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Velez Sarsfield 17 11 2 4 26 12 35
2 Lanus 17 10 3 4 23 9 33
3 Newell's Old Boys 17 7 9 1 17 10 30
4 Boca Juniors 17 8 6 3 23 18 30
5 Racing Club 17 8 5 4 22 10 29
6 Atletico Belgrano 16 7 6 3 18 12 27
7 Estudiantes 17 7 4 6 17 15 25
8 River Plate 17 5 8 4 25 16 23
9 Colon (Santa Fe) 16 5 7 4 21 19 22
10 San Lorenzo 17 5 7 5 18 19 22
11 Arsenal 16 6 4 6 15 21 22
12 All Boys 17 5 6 6 18 23 21
13 Argentinos Juniors 17 4 7 6 17 23 19
14 Godoy Cruz 17 5 4 8 12 22 19
15 San Martin (San Juan) 17 4 5 8 21 23 17
16 Atletico Rafaela 16 4 5 7 18 22 17
17 Quilmes 16 3 8 5 15 21 17
18 Independiente 15 3 6 6 11 17 15
19 Tigre 16 1 8 7 15 25 11
20 Union (Santa Fe) 17 0 6 11 15 30 6
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 26
Quilmes v Arsenal (2215)
Tuesday, November 27
Atletico Rafaela v Colon (Santa Fe) (0030)