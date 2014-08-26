Aug 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Tuesday
Thursday, August 28
Quilmes San Lorenzo Postponed
Velez Sarsfield Lanus Postponed
Banfield Tigre Postponed
Tuesday, August 26
Atletico Belgrano 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Velez Sarsfield 3 3 0 0 7 1 9
-------------------------
2 River Plate 3 2 1 0 7 1 7
3 Atletico Rafaela 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
3 Rosario Central 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
5 Arsenal 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
5 Lanus 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
7 Racing Club 3 2 0 1 5 5 6
8 Newell's Old Boys 3 1 2 0 5 4 5
9 Defensa y justicia 3 1 1 1 5 6 4
9 Godoy Cruz 3 1 1 1 5 6 4
11 Tigre 3 1 0 2 5 3 3
12 Olimpo 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
13 Estudiantes 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
13 Gimnasia-La Plata 4 0 3 1 3 4 3
15 Banfield 3 1 0 2 4 6 3
16 Independiente 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
17 Boca Juniors 3 1 0 2 1 4 3
18 Quilmes 3 0 2 1 4 6 2
19 Atletico Belgrano 4 0 2 2 3 5 2
20 San Lorenzo 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, August 26
Olimpo v Independiente (2215)
Wednesday, August 27
Racing Club v Arsenal (0030)
Atletico Rafaela v Newell's Old Boys (2000)
Rosario Central v Godoy Cruz (2000)
River Plate v Defensa y justicia (2215)
Thursday, August 28
Estudiantes v Boca Juniors (0030)
Banfield v Tigre (2000) Postponed
Velez Sarsfield v Lanus (2215) Postponed
Friday, August 29
Quilmes v San Lorenzo (0030) Postponed