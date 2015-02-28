Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 28
Crucero del Norte 0 Rosario Central 1
Tigre 1 Olimpo 0
Friday, February 27
Godoy Cruz 2 Huracan 1
Arsenal 1 Nueva Chicago 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosario Central 3 3 0 0 4 1 9
2 Boca Juniors 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
-------------------------
3 San Lorenzo 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
3 Velez Sarsfield 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
5 Estudiantes 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
6 River Plate 2 1 1 0 6 3 4
7 Argentinos Juniors 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
7 Belgrano 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
9 Independiente 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
10 Union (Santa Fe) 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
11 Lanus 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
12 Godoy Cruz 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
13 Tigre 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
14 Banfield 2 1 0 1 4 2 3
15 Newell's Old Boys 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
16 Defensa y justicia 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
17 Huracan 3 1 0 2 2 3 3
18 Temperley 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
19 San Martin (San Juan) 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
20 Nueva Chicago 3 0 2 1 4 6 2
21 Quilmes 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
22 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
23 Racing Club 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
24 Arsenal 3 0 1 2 1 3 1
24 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
24 Crucero del Norte 3 0 1 2 1 3 1
27 Sarmiento 2 0 1 1 2 5 1
28 Olimpo 3 0 1 2 1 4 1
29 Aldosivi 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
30 Atletico Rafaela 2 0 0 2 1 6 0
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Still being played (GMT):
Saturday, February 28
Union (Santa Fe) v Lanus (2215)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 28
Quilmes v Independiente (2310)
San Lorenzo v San Martin (San Juan) (2330)
Sunday, March 1
Gimnasia-La Plata v Estudiantes (2000)
Boca Juniors v Atletico Rafaela (2115)
Argentinos Juniors v Defensa y justicia (2215)
Racing Club v Temperley (2215)
Monday, March 2
Belgrano v River Plate (0030)
Sarmiento v Aldosivi (2100)
Banfield v Colon (Santa Fe) (2315)
Tuesday, March 3
Newell's Old Boys v Velez Sarsfield (0010)