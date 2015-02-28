Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 28 Crucero del Norte 0 Rosario Central 1 Tigre 1 Olimpo 0 Friday, February 27 Godoy Cruz 2 Huracan 1 Arsenal 1 Nueva Chicago 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosario Central 3 3 0 0 4 1 9 2 Boca Juniors 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 ------------------------- 3 San Lorenzo 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 3 Velez Sarsfield 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 5 Estudiantes 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 6 River Plate 2 1 1 0 6 3 4 7 Argentinos Juniors 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 7 Belgrano 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 9 Independiente 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 10 Union (Santa Fe) 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 11 Lanus 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 12 Godoy Cruz 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 13 Tigre 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 14 Banfield 2 1 0 1 4 2 3 15 Newell's Old Boys 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 16 Defensa y justicia 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 17 Huracan 3 1 0 2 2 3 3 18 Temperley 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 19 San Martin (San Juan) 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 20 Nueva Chicago 3 0 2 1 4 6 2 21 Quilmes 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 22 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 23 Racing Club 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 24 Arsenal 3 0 1 2 1 3 1 24 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 24 Crucero del Norte 3 0 1 2 1 3 1 27 Sarmiento 2 0 1 1 2 5 1 28 Olimpo 3 0 1 2 1 4 1 29 Aldosivi 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 30 Atletico Rafaela 2 0 0 2 1 6 0 1-2: Copa Libertadores Still being played (GMT): Saturday, February 28 Union (Santa Fe) v Lanus (2215) Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 28 Quilmes v Independiente (2310) San Lorenzo v San Martin (San Juan) (2330) Sunday, March 1 Gimnasia-La Plata v Estudiantes (2000) Boca Juniors v Atletico Rafaela (2115) Argentinos Juniors v Defensa y justicia (2215) Racing Club v Temperley (2215) Monday, March 2 Belgrano v River Plate (0030) Sarmiento v Aldosivi (2100) Banfield v Colon (Santa Fe) (2315) Tuesday, March 3 Newell's Old Boys v Velez Sarsfield (0010)