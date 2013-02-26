Feb 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, February 25 San Martin (San Juan) 1 Newell's Old Boys 1 Sunday, February 24 River Plate 3 Tigre 2 Atletico Belgrano 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Atletico Rafaela 1 Godoy Cruz 2 Independiente 2 Racing Club 0 Saturday, February 23 Lanus 1 Velez Sarsfield 0 All Boys 2 Boca Juniors 0 Union (Santa Fe) 0 Quilmes 3 Friday, February 22 Estudiantes 1 San Lorenzo 1 Argentinos Juniors 1 Arsenal 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Lanus 3 3 0 0 8 0 9 2 River Plate 3 3 0 0 6 3 9 3 Godoy Cruz 3 2 1 0 5 3 7 4 Quilmes 3 2 0 1 7 4 6 5 Independiente 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 6 Arsenal 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 7 Atletico Rafaela 3 1 1 1 4 2 4 8 Tigre 3 1 1 1 5 4 4 9 All Boys 3 1 1 1 4 3 4 10 Atletico Belgrano 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 11 Newell's Old Boys 3 1 1 1 4 5 4 12 Boca Juniors 3 1 1 1 3 4 4 13 San Martin (San Juan) 3 0 3 0 2 2 3 14 San Lorenzo 3 0 3 0 1 1 3 15 Velez Sarsfield 3 1 0 2 1 2 3 16 Racing Club 3 1 0 2 2 5 3 17 Estudiantes 3 0 1 2 2 5 1 18 Union (Santa Fe) 3 0 1 2 2 6 1 19 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 0 1 2 2 7 1 20 Argentinos Juniors 3 0 0 3 1 5 0