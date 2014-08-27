Aug 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Wednesday
Thursday, August 28
Quilmes San Lorenzo Postponed
Velez Sarsfield Lanus Postponed
Banfield Tigre Postponed
Wednesday, August 27
Atletico Rafaela 2 Newell's Old Boys 3
Rosario Central 0 Godoy Cruz 1
Tuesday, August 26
Olimpo 1 Independiente 2
Racing Club 1 Arsenal 0
Atletico Belgrano 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Velez Sarsfield 3 3 0 0 7 1 9
-------------------------
2 Racing Club 4 3 0 1 6 5 9
3 Newell's Old Boys 4 2 2 0 8 6 8
4 River Plate 3 2 1 0 7 1 7
5 Godoy Cruz 4 2 1 1 6 6 7
6 Lanus 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
7 Atletico Rafaela 4 2 0 2 7 7 6
8 Rosario Central 4 2 0 2 5 5 6
9 Arsenal 4 2 0 2 4 4 6
10 Independiente 4 2 0 2 5 6 6
11 Defensa y justicia 3 1 1 1 5 6 4
12 Tigre 3 1 0 2 5 3 3
13 Estudiantes 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
13 Gimnasia-La Plata 4 0 3 1 3 4 3
13 Olimpo 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
16 Banfield 3 1 0 2 4 6 3
17 Boca Juniors 3 1 0 2 1 4 3
18 Quilmes 3 0 2 1 4 6 2
19 Atletico Belgrano 4 0 2 2 3 5 2
20 San Lorenzo 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, August 27
River Plate v Defensa y justicia (2215)
Thursday, August 28
Estudiantes v Boca Juniors (0030)
Banfield v Tigre (2000) Postponed
Velez Sarsfield v Lanus (2215) Postponed
Friday, August 29
Quilmes v San Lorenzo (0030) Postponed