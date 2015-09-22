Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, September 21
Belgrano 0 Atletico Rafaela 0
Quilmes 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Sunday, September 20
San Lorenzo 2 Racing Club 1
Arsenal 2 Olimpo 1
Banfield 2 Crucero del Norte 1
River Plate 1 Lanus 1
Union (Santa Fe) 2 Temperley 1
Saturday, September 19
Newell's Old Boys 1 San Martin (San Juan) 0
Velez Sarsfield 0 Estudiantes 1
Aldosivi 0 Huracan 0
Argentinos Juniors 1 Boca Juniors 3
Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Tigre 1
Godoy Cruz 1 Rosario Central 3
Independiente 2 Nueva Chicago 1
Friday, September 18
Sarmiento 2 Defensa y Justicia 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 25 17 4 4 42 20 55
2 San Lorenzo 25 16 5 4 37 15 53
-------------------------
3 Rosario Central 25 13 10 2 35 21 49
4 Independiente 25 11 11 3 35 20 44
5 Racing Club 24 12 7 5 31 21 43
6 Banfield 25 12 7 6 33 24 43
7 River Plate 24 11 9 4 43 26 42
8 Estudiantes 25 11 9 5 26 23 42
9 Tigre 25 11 8 6 27 20 41
10 Belgrano 25 11 7 7 27 20 40
11 Lanus 25 9 10 6 28 22 37
12 Gimnasia-La Plata 25 10 7 8 34 29 37
13 Quilmes 25 10 6 9 31 30 36
14 Union (Santa Fe) 25 8 11 6 35 33 35
15 San Martin (San Juan) 25 7 11 7 30 30 32
16 Newell's Old Boys 25 7 9 9 20 24 30
17 Aldosivi 25 8 6 11 29 35 30
18 Temperley 25 6 11 8 17 19 29
19 Argentinos Juniors 25 7 8 10 28 33 29
20 Defensa y Justicia 24 7 6 11 25 27 27
21 Sarmiento 25 6 9 10 21 26 27
22 Olimpo 25 5 11 9 16 21 26
23 Velez Sarsfield 25 6 7 12 25 33 25
24 Huracan 25 5 10 10 24 32 25
25 Godoy Cruz 24 6 7 11 22 32 25
26 Colon (Santa Fe) 25 4 12 9 18 27 24
27 Atletico Rafaela 25 4 10 11 25 41 22
28 Arsenal 25 5 5 15 20 38 20
29 Nueva Chicago 25 2 8 15 15 34 14
30 Crucero del Norte 25 3 5 17 21 44 14
1-2: Copa Libertadores