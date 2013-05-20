May 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, May 20 Argentinos Juniors 1 Atletico Belgrano 3 Sunday, May 19 All Boys 0 San Lorenzo 3 Independiente 3 San Martin (San Juan) 1 Union (Santa Fe) 2 River Plate 2 Saturday, May 18 Boca Juniors 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Atletico Rafaela 0 Estudiantes 2 Godoy Cruz 3 Velez Sarsfield 1 Quilmes 1 Newell's Old Boys 1 Friday, May 17 Arsenal 1 Racing Club 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Newell's Old Boys 14 9 2 3 27 18 29 2 Lanus 13 7 6 0 18 6 27 3 River Plate 14 7 5 2 19 13 26 4 San Lorenzo 14 6 5 3 18 11 23 5 Godoy Cruz 14 6 5 3 18 13 23 6 Arsenal 14 6 5 3 17 14 23 7 Quilmes 14 5 6 3 22 17 21 8 Atletico Rafaela 14 5 6 3 18 13 21 9 Atletico Belgrano 14 4 7 3 13 10 19 10 Racing Club 14 5 4 5 17 15 19 11 Independiente 14 5 4 5 14 13 19 12 All Boys 14 4 4 6 13 16 16 13 Tigre 13 5 1 7 16 21 16 14 Colon (Santa Fe) 14 4 3 7 15 25 15 15 San Martin (San Juan) 14 3 5 6 20 23 14 16 Estudiantes 14 3 5 6 12 16 14 17 Union (Santa Fe) 14 2 7 5 13 18 13 18 Boca Juniors 14 2 7 5 10 21 13 19 Velez Sarsfield 14 2 5 7 12 17 11 20 Argentinos Juniors 14 1 4 9 8 20 7 Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 20 Tigre v Lanus (2315)