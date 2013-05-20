May 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 20
Argentinos Juniors 1 Atletico Belgrano 3
Sunday, May 19
All Boys 0 San Lorenzo 3
Independiente 3 San Martin (San Juan) 1
Union (Santa Fe) 2 River Plate 2
Saturday, May 18
Boca Juniors 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Atletico Rafaela 0 Estudiantes 2
Godoy Cruz 3 Velez Sarsfield 1
Quilmes 1 Newell's Old Boys 1
Friday, May 17
Arsenal 1 Racing Club 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 14 9 2 3 27 18 29
2 Lanus 13 7 6 0 18 6 27
3 River Plate 14 7 5 2 19 13 26
4 San Lorenzo 14 6 5 3 18 11 23
5 Godoy Cruz 14 6 5 3 18 13 23
6 Arsenal 14 6 5 3 17 14 23
7 Quilmes 14 5 6 3 22 17 21
8 Atletico Rafaela 14 5 6 3 18 13 21
9 Atletico Belgrano 14 4 7 3 13 10 19
10 Racing Club 14 5 4 5 17 15 19
11 Independiente 14 5 4 5 14 13 19
12 All Boys 14 4 4 6 13 16 16
13 Tigre 13 5 1 7 16 21 16
14 Colon (Santa Fe) 14 4 3 7 15 25 15
15 San Martin (San Juan) 14 3 5 6 20 23 14
16 Estudiantes 14 3 5 6 12 16 14
17 Union (Santa Fe) 14 2 7 5 13 18 13
18 Boca Juniors 14 2 7 5 10 21 13
19 Velez Sarsfield 14 2 5 7 12 17 11
20 Argentinos Juniors 14 1 4 9 8 20 7
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 20
Tigre v Lanus (2315)