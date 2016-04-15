April 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Friday, April 15
Sarmiento 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Zone A
1 Godoy Cruz 10 6 2 2 18 9 20
2 Arsenal 10 6 1 3 15 7 19
3 Rosario Central 10 5 3 2 17 10 18
4 San Lorenzo 10 5 3 2 14 13 18
5 Independiente 10 4 4 2 12 8 16
6 Gimnasia-La Plata 10 5 1 4 10 13 16
7 Velez Sarsfield 10 5 0 5 17 17 15
8 Colon (Santa Fe) 11 4 2 5 18 22 14
9 Patronato 10 3 4 3 15 16 13
10 River Plate 10 2 4 4 17 18 10
11 Belgrano 10 3 1 6 14 16 10
12 Quilmes 10 2 4 4 15 21 10
13 Sarmiento 11 2 4 5 8 15 10
14 Olimpo 10 2 3 5 7 12 9
15 Banfield 10 1 5 4 11 16 8
Zone B
1 Lanus 10 8 1 1 19 5 25
2 Estudiantes 10 7 1 2 19 9 22
3 Huracan 10 6 2 2 17 10 20
4 Atletico Tucuman 10 6 1 3 16 12 19
5 Defensa y Justicia 10 5 1 4 21 12 16
6 San Martin (San Juan) 10 4 4 2 17 14 16
7 Racing Club 10 4 3 3 23 22 15
8 Boca Juniors 10 4 2 4 10 8 14
9 Aldosivi 10 3 4 3 14 16 13
10 Tigre 10 2 4 4 16 15 10
11 Union (Santa Fe) 10 2 4 4 15 19 10
12 Temperley 10 2 3 5 9 14 9
13 Newell's Old Boys 10 1 5 4 13 17 8
14 Atletico Rafaela 10 1 2 7 8 23 5
15 Argentinos Juniors 10 0 4 6 5 21 4
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 16
Gimnasia-La Plata v Godoy Cruz (0015)
Lanus v Atletico Rafaela (1700)
Atletico Tucuman v Defensa y Justicia (1915)
Newell's Old Boys v Huracan (1915)
Boca Juniors v Aldosivi (2130)
Union (Santa Fe) v Tigre (2130)
Racing Club v Argentinos Juniors (2345)
Sunday, April 17
San Lorenzo v Rosario Central (1830)
San Martin (San Juan) v Estudiantes (2045)
Temperley v Quilmes (2045)
Velez Sarsfield v Independiente (2045)
Olimpo v River Plate (2300)
Patronato v Banfield (2300)
Monday, April 18
Arsenal v Belgrano (2200)