April 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 16
Atletico Tucuman 3 Defensa y Justicia 1
Boca Juniors 4 Aldosivi 1
Lanus 2 Atletico Rafaela 1
Newell's Old Boys 1 Huracan 0
Union (Santa Fe) 1 Tigre 0
Friday, April 15
Gimnasia-La Plata 2 Godoy Cruz 2
Sarmiento 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Zone A
1 Godoy Cruz 11 6 3 2 20 11 21
2 Arsenal 10 6 1 3 15 7 19
3 Rosario Central 10 5 3 2 17 10 18
4 San Lorenzo 10 5 3 2 14 13 18
5 Gimnasia-La Plata 11 5 2 4 12 15 17
6 Independiente 10 4 4 2 12 8 16
7 Velez Sarsfield 10 5 0 5 17 17 15
8 Colon (Santa Fe) 11 4 2 5 18 22 14
9 Patronato 10 3 4 3 15 16 13
10 River Plate 10 2 4 4 17 18 10
11 Belgrano 10 3 1 6 14 16 10
12 Quilmes 10 2 4 4 15 21 10
13 Sarmiento 11 2 4 5 8 15 10
14 Olimpo 10 2 3 5 7 12 9
15 Banfield 10 1 5 4 11 16 8
Zone B
1 Lanus 11 9 1 1 21 6 28
2 Estudiantes 10 7 1 2 19 9 22
3 Atletico Tucuman 11 7 1 3 19 13 22
4 Huracan 11 6 2 3 17 11 20
5 Boca Juniors 11 5 2 4 14 9 17
6 Defensa y Justicia 11 5 1 5 22 15 16
7 San Martin (San Juan) 10 4 4 2 17 14 16
8 Racing Club 10 4 3 3 23 22 15
9 Union (Santa Fe) 11 3 4 4 16 19 13
10 Aldosivi 11 3 4 4 15 20 13
11 Newell's Old Boys 11 2 5 4 14 17 11
12 Tigre 11 2 4 5 16 16 10
13 Temperley 10 2 3 5 9 14 9
14 Atletico Rafaela 11 1 2 8 9 25 5
15 Argentinos Juniors 10 0 4 6 5 21 4
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 16
Racing Club v Argentinos Juniors (2345)
Sunday, April 17
San Lorenzo v Rosario Central (1830)
San Martin (San Juan) v Estudiantes (2045)
Temperley v Quilmes (2045)
Velez Sarsfield v Independiente (2045)
Olimpo v River Plate (2300)
Patronato v Banfield (2300)
Monday, April 18
Arsenal v Belgrano (2200)