March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 15
Atletico Belgrano 1 Olimpo 1
Tigre 0 Godoy Cruz 0
Friday, March 14
Atletico Rafaela 3 Velez Sarsfield 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Colon (Santa Fe) 7 4 2 1 8 5 14
-------------------------
2 Velez Sarsfield 8 4 1 3 14 12 13
3 San Lorenzo 7 4 1 2 7 5 13
4 Godoy Cruz 8 3 3 2 10 7 12
5 Atletico Rafaela 8 3 3 2 11 9 12
6 Estudiantes 7 3 3 1 5 3 12
7 Atletico Belgrano 8 2 5 1 13 13 11
8 Olimpo 8 3 2 3 6 6 11
8 River Plate 7 3 2 2 6 6 11
10 Boca Juniors 7 3 1 3 7 6 10
11 Lanus 7 3 1 3 9 11 10
12 Gimnasia-La Plata 7 2 3 2 9 7 9
13 Newell's Old Boys 7 2 3 2 9 7 9
14 Tigre 8 1 6 1 2 2 9
15 All Boys 7 2 3 2 5 7 9
16 Rosario Central 7 2 2 3 7 9 8
17 Argentinos Juniors 7 2 2 3 4 6 8
18 Arsenal 7 2 0 5 6 10 6
19 Quilmes 7 2 0 5 4 8 6
20 Racing Club 7 1 1 5 6 9 4
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 15
San Lorenzo v Colon (Santa Fe) (2330)
Sunday, March 16
Gimnasia-La Plata v Estudiantes (1800)
Arsenal v Rosario Central (2000)
Newell's Old Boys v Racing Club (2010)
Boca Juniors v Argentinos Juniors (2115)
Monday, March 17
All Boys v River Plate (0030)
Lanus v Quilmes (2210)