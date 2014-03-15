March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Saturday Saturday, March 15 Atletico Belgrano 1 Olimpo 1 Tigre 0 Godoy Cruz 0 Friday, March 14 Atletico Rafaela 3 Velez Sarsfield 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 7 4 2 1 8 5 14 ------------------------- 2 Velez Sarsfield 8 4 1 3 14 12 13 3 San Lorenzo 7 4 1 2 7 5 13 4 Godoy Cruz 8 3 3 2 10 7 12 5 Atletico Rafaela 8 3 3 2 11 9 12 6 Estudiantes 7 3 3 1 5 3 12 7 Atletico Belgrano 8 2 5 1 13 13 11 8 Olimpo 8 3 2 3 6 6 11 8 River Plate 7 3 2 2 6 6 11 10 Boca Juniors 7 3 1 3 7 6 10 11 Lanus 7 3 1 3 9 11 10 12 Gimnasia-La Plata 7 2 3 2 9 7 9 13 Newell's Old Boys 7 2 3 2 9 7 9 14 Tigre 8 1 6 1 2 2 9 15 All Boys 7 2 3 2 5 7 9 16 Rosario Central 7 2 2 3 7 9 8 17 Argentinos Juniors 7 2 2 3 4 6 8 18 Arsenal 7 2 0 5 6 10 6 19 Quilmes 7 2 0 5 4 8 6 20 Racing Club 7 1 1 5 6 9 4 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 15 San Lorenzo v Colon (Santa Fe) (2330) Sunday, March 16 Gimnasia-La Plata v Estudiantes (1800) Arsenal v Rosario Central (2000) Newell's Old Boys v Racing Club (2010) Boca Juniors v Argentinos Juniors (2115) Monday, March 17 All Boys v River Plate (0030) Lanus v Quilmes (2210)