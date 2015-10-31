Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 31
Belgrano 2 Estudiantes 1
Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Atletico Rafaela 0
Velez Sarsfield 0 River Plate 1
Friday, October 30
Godoy Cruz 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 3
Sarmiento 1 Nueva Chicago 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 28 19 4 5 47 23 61
2 Rosario Central 28 15 11 2 43 23 56
-------------------------
3 San Lorenzo 28 16 7 5 41 20 55
4 Racing Club 28 15 8 5 37 23 53
5 Independiente 28 13 12 3 43 21 51
6 Belgrano 29 14 8 7 32 22 50
7 River Plate 29 13 10 6 46 31 49
8 Estudiantes 29 13 9 7 32 28 48
9 Tigre 28 12 9 7 32 24 45
10 Gimnasia-La Plata 29 12 8 9 40 36 44
11 Banfield 28 12 8 8 34 30 44
12 Quilmes 28 12 6 10 35 34 42
13 Union (Santa Fe) 28 9 13 6 38 35 40
14 Lanus 28 9 11 8 30 27 38
15 Newell's Old Boys 28 9 9 10 24 29 36
16 Aldosivi 28 9 7 12 34 40 34
17 San Martin (San Juan) 28 7 12 9 31 34 33
18 Olimpo 28 7 12 9 21 24 33
19 Argentinos Juniors 28 8 8 12 30 37 32
20 Defensa y Justicia 28 8 7 13 26 29 31
21 Colon (Santa Fe) 29 6 13 10 24 30 31
22 Godoy Cruz 29 8 7 14 31 39 31
23 Sarmiento 29 7 9 13 23 32 30
24 Huracan 28 6 11 11 27 34 29
25 Temperley 28 6 11 11 19 27 29
26 Velez Sarsfield 29 7 8 14 27 36 29
27 Nueva Chicago 29 6 8 15 27 37 26
28 Arsenal 28 6 6 16 24 43 24
29 Atletico Rafaela 29 4 11 14 29 50 23
30 Crucero del Norte 28 3 5 20 21 50 14
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Still being played (GMT):
Saturday, October 31
Union (Santa Fe) v San Martin (San Juan) (2220)
Racing Club v Crucero del Norte (2330)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 1
Newell's Old Boys v Lanus (0010)
Quilmes v Huracan (1830)
Banfield v Rosario Central (2100)
Boca Juniors v Tigre (2100)
San Lorenzo v Temperley (2100)
Monday, November 2
Aldosivi v Independiente (0030)
Arsenal v Defensa y Justicia (2300)
Tuesday, November 3
Argentinos Juniors v Olimpo (0010)