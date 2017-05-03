May 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, May 2 Lanus 2 Velez Sarsfield 0 Belgrano 0 Defensa y Justicia 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 22 14 6 2 48 18 48 2 Newell's Old Boys 22 13 6 3 31 13 45 3 Colon (Santa Fe) 22 13 3 6 26 15 42 4 Estudiantes 22 11 7 4 37 22 40 5 San Lorenzo 22 12 4 6 37 27 40 ------------------------- 6 River Plate 21 11 6 4 34 21 39 7 Racing Club 22 12 3 7 39 29 39 8 Banfield 22 12 3 7 30 25 39 9 Independiente 21 9 8 4 24 14 35 10 Rosario Central 22 9 7 6 27 20 34 11 Gimnasia-La Plata 22 9 7 6 20 15 34 ------------------------- 12 Talleres 22 9 6 7 22 18 33 13 Lanus 22 9 6 7 25 22 33 14 Defensa y Justicia 21 8 6 7 18 18 30 15 Union (Santa Fe) 22 7 7 8 21 25 28 16 Atletico Tucuman 21 7 6 8 25 25 27 17 Atletico Rafaela 22 7 6 9 21 21 27 18 Temperley 22 7 6 9 20 25 27 19 Godoy Cruz 22 8 3 11 22 28 27 20 Patronato 22 6 7 9 22 28 25 21 Velez Sarsfield 22 7 4 11 19 32 25 22 Olimpo 22 5 9 8 21 23 24 23 San Martin (San Juan) 22 4 10 8 17 30 22 24 Quilmes 22 6 4 12 15 33 22 25 Huracan 22 4 9 9 16 21 21 26 Tigre 22 5 6 11 25 33 21 27 Sarmiento 22 5 6 11 20 29 21 28 Aldosivi 22 4 8 10 13 26 20 29 Belgrano 22 2 8 12 12 25 14 30 Arsenal 22 2 5 15 16 42 11 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, May 5 San Martin (San Juan) v Quilmes Talleres v Tigre Saturday, May 6 Atletico Rafaela v Union (Santa Fe) Estudiantes v Boca Juniors Patronato v Lanus Racing Club v Gimnasia-La Plata River Plate v Temperley Sunday, May 7 Aldosivi v Huracan Arsenal v Olimpo Colon (Santa Fe) v Atletico Tucuman Defensa y Justicia v Godoy Cruz Newell's Old Boys v Independiente San Lorenzo v Rosario Central Monday, May 8 Banfield v Sarmiento Velez Sarsfield v Belgrano