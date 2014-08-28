Aug 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Thursday Thursday, August 28 Banfield 1 Tigre 0 Wednesday, August 27 Estudiantes 3 Boca Juniors 1 River Plate 3 Defensa y justicia 0 Atletico Rafaela 2 Newell's Old Boys 3 Rosario Central 0 Godoy Cruz 1 Tuesday, August 26 Olimpo 1 Independiente 2 Racing Club 1 Arsenal 0 Atletico Belgrano 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 River Plate 4 3 1 0 10 1 10 ------------------------- 2 Velez Sarsfield 3 3 0 0 7 1 9 3 Racing Club 4 3 0 1 6 5 9 4 Newell's Old Boys 4 2 2 0 8 6 8 5 Godoy Cruz 4 2 1 1 6 6 7 6 Estudiantes 4 2 0 2 6 5 6 7 Lanus 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 8 Atletico Rafaela 4 2 0 2 7 7 6 9 Rosario Central 4 2 0 2 5 5 6 10 Arsenal 4 2 0 2 4 4 6 11 Banfield 4 2 0 2 5 6 6 11 Independiente 4 2 0 2 5 6 6 13 Defensa y justicia 4 1 1 2 5 9 4 14 Tigre 4 1 0 3 5 4 3 15 Gimnasia-La Plata 4 0 3 1 3 4 3 15 Olimpo 3 1 0 2 3 4 3 17 Boca Juniors 4 1 0 3 2 7 3 18 Quilmes 3 0 2 1 4 6 2 19 Atletico Belgrano 4 0 2 2 3 5 2 20 San Lorenzo 2 0 0 2 0 4 0 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, August 28 Velez Sarsfield v Lanus (2215) Friday, August 29 Quilmes v San Lorenzo (0030)