Aug 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, August 28
Banfield 1 Tigre 0
Wednesday, August 27
Estudiantes 3 Boca Juniors 1
River Plate 3 Defensa y justicia 0
Atletico Rafaela 2 Newell's Old Boys 3
Rosario Central 0 Godoy Cruz 1
Tuesday, August 26
Olimpo 1 Independiente 2
Racing Club 1 Arsenal 0
Atletico Belgrano 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 4 3 1 0 10 1 10
-------------------------
2 Velez Sarsfield 3 3 0 0 7 1 9
3 Racing Club 4 3 0 1 6 5 9
4 Newell's Old Boys 4 2 2 0 8 6 8
5 Godoy Cruz 4 2 1 1 6 6 7
6 Estudiantes 4 2 0 2 6 5 6
7 Lanus 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
8 Atletico Rafaela 4 2 0 2 7 7 6
9 Rosario Central 4 2 0 2 5 5 6
10 Arsenal 4 2 0 2 4 4 6
11 Banfield 4 2 0 2 5 6 6
11 Independiente 4 2 0 2 5 6 6
13 Defensa y justicia 4 1 1 2 5 9 4
14 Tigre 4 1 0 3 5 4 3
15 Gimnasia-La Plata 4 0 3 1 3 4 3
15 Olimpo 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
17 Boca Juniors 4 1 0 3 2 7 3
18 Quilmes 3 0 2 1 4 6 2
19 Atletico Belgrano 4 0 2 2 3 5 2
20 San Lorenzo 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, August 28
Velez Sarsfield v Lanus (2215)
Friday, August 29
Quilmes v San Lorenzo (0030)