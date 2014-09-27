Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 27 Atletico Rafaela 0 Olimpo 0 Independiente 2 Rosario Central 0 Friday, September 26 Estudiantes 3 Velez Sarsfield 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 River Plate 8 6 2 0 20 4 20 ------------------------- 2 Independiente 9 6 0 3 16 14 18 3 Lanus 8 5 1 2 11 6 16 4 Newell's Old Boys 8 4 4 0 11 7 16 5 Velez Sarsfield 9 4 2 3 11 8 14 6 Atletico Rafaela 9 4 2 3 10 10 14 7 Estudiantes 9 4 1 4 12 10 13 8 Rosario Central 9 4 1 4 13 14 13 9 Racing Club 8 4 1 3 11 12 13 10 San Lorenzo 7 3 1 3 10 10 10 11 Boca Juniors 8 3 1 4 8 11 10 12 Arsenal 8 3 1 4 7 12 10 13 Atletico Belgrano 8 2 2 4 8 9 8 14 Olimpo 8 2 2 4 5 7 8 15 Godoy Cruz 7 2 2 3 8 11 8 16 Defensa y justicia 8 2 2 4 11 16 8 17 Tigre 7 2 1 4 9 7 7 18 Banfield 8 2 1 5 6 10 7 19 Gimnasia-La Plata 8 1 4 3 5 9 7 20 Quilmes 8 1 3 4 11 16 6 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 28 San Lorenzo v Gimnasia-La Plata (0030) Tigre v Defensa y justicia (1800) Atletico Belgrano v Racing Club (1900) Boca Juniors v Quilmes (2115) Monday, September 29 Lanus v River Plate (0030) Arsenal v Godoy Cruz (2110) Newell's Old Boys v Banfield (2330)