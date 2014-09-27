Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 27
Atletico Rafaela 0 Olimpo 0
Independiente 2 Rosario Central 0
Friday, September 26
Estudiantes 3 Velez Sarsfield 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 8 6 2 0 20 4 20
-------------------------
2 Independiente 9 6 0 3 16 14 18
3 Lanus 8 5 1 2 11 6 16
4 Newell's Old Boys 8 4 4 0 11 7 16
5 Velez Sarsfield 9 4 2 3 11 8 14
6 Atletico Rafaela 9 4 2 3 10 10 14
7 Estudiantes 9 4 1 4 12 10 13
8 Rosario Central 9 4 1 4 13 14 13
9 Racing Club 8 4 1 3 11 12 13
10 San Lorenzo 7 3 1 3 10 10 10
11 Boca Juniors 8 3 1 4 8 11 10
12 Arsenal 8 3 1 4 7 12 10
13 Atletico Belgrano 8 2 2 4 8 9 8
14 Olimpo 8 2 2 4 5 7 8
15 Godoy Cruz 7 2 2 3 8 11 8
16 Defensa y justicia 8 2 2 4 11 16 8
17 Tigre 7 2 1 4 9 7 7
18 Banfield 8 2 1 5 6 10 7
19 Gimnasia-La Plata 8 1 4 3 5 9 7
20 Quilmes 8 1 3 4 11 16 6
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 28
San Lorenzo v Gimnasia-La Plata (0030)
Tigre v Defensa y justicia (1800)
Atletico Belgrano v Racing Club (1900)
Boca Juniors v Quilmes (2115)
Monday, September 29
Lanus v River Plate (0030)
Arsenal v Godoy Cruz (2110)
Newell's Old Boys v Banfield (2330)