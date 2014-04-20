April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 20
Argentinos Juniors 0 Racing Club 1
Arsenal 3 Lanus 1
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Atletico Belgrano 0
River Plate 1 Velez Sarsfield 0
Saturday, April 19
San Lorenzo 0 Newell's Old Boys 0
Quilmes 0 Olimpo 1
Rosario Central 0 Estudiantes 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 15 8 3 4 17 12 27
-------------------------
2 Estudiantes 15 6 8 1 14 8 26
3 Colon (Santa Fe) 15 7 5 3 11 7 26
4 Gimnasia-La Plata 14 7 3 4 20 15 24
5 Rosario Central 15 6 5 4 17 15 23
6 San Lorenzo 15 6 5 4 15 14 23
7 Godoy Cruz 14 6 4 4 15 13 22
8 Olimpo 15 6 4 5 14 12 22
9 Lanus 14 7 1 6 18 19 22
10 Velez Sarsfield 15 6 2 7 24 22 20
11 Newell's Old Boys 15 4 6 5 13 11 18
12 Boca Juniors 14 4 5 5 13 11 17
13 Atletico Belgrano 15 3 8 4 16 19 17
14 Tigre 13 3 7 3 8 8 16
15 Racing Club 15 4 4 7 16 18 16
16 Atletico Rafaela 14 3 6 5 18 20 15
17 Quilmes 15 4 3 8 12 17 15
18 Argentinos Juniors 15 3 6 6 7 13 15
19 Arsenal 15 4 2 9 13 20 14
20 All Boys 14 3 5 6 10 17 14
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 21
Tigre v Boca Juniors (0030)
Godoy Cruz v Atletico Rafaela (1700)
Gimnasia-La Plata v All Boys (1910)