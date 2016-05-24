May 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, May 23 Belgrano 1 Rosario Central 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 3 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Sunday, May 22 Lanus 1 Huracan 3 Boca Juniors 0 Defensa y Justicia 0 Newell's Old Boys 2 Atletico Tucuman 1 San Lorenzo 1 Banfield 1 San Martin (San Juan) 2 Godoy Cruz 0 Union (Santa Fe) 1 Estudiantes 1 Saturday, May 21 Quilmes 0 Independiente 3 Velez Sarsfield 0 Patronato 0 Atletico Rafaela 0 Argentinos Juniors 2 Olimpo 0 Sarmiento 1 Racing Club 2 Temperley 0 Friday, May 20 Arsenal 2 River Plate 1 Tigre 2 Aldosivi 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Zone A 1 San Lorenzo 16 10 4 2 23 16 34 2 Godoy Cruz 16 10 3 3 27 14 33 3 Independiente 16 7 6 3 22 12 27 4 Arsenal 16 8 3 5 21 15 27 5 Gimnasia-La Plata 16 7 4 5 19 19 25 6 Velez Sarsfield 16 7 3 6 20 19 24 7 Rosario Central 16 5 5 6 19 16 20 8 Patronato 16 5 5 6 19 23 20 9 River Plate 16 4 6 6 21 22 18 10 Sarmiento 16 4 5 7 10 18 17 11 Colon (Santa Fe) 16 5 2 9 21 31 17 12 Belgrano 16 4 4 8 21 24 16 13 Banfield 16 2 9 5 15 20 15 14 Quilmes 16 3 6 7 21 32 15 15 Olimpo 16 3 4 9 11 20 13 Zone B 1 Lanus 16 12 2 2 28 10 38 2 Estudiantes 16 9 5 2 25 11 32 3 Atletico Tucuman 16 9 3 4 26 19 30 4 Defensa y Justicia 16 7 4 5 25 16 25 5 Huracan 16 7 4 5 21 15 25 6 Racing Club 16 6 6 4 29 26 24 7 San Martin (San Juan) 16 6 5 5 23 20 23 8 Union (Santa Fe) 16 5 7 4 24 22 22 9 Tigre 16 5 5 6 21 17 20 10 Boca Juniors 16 5 5 6 15 13 20 11 Aldosivi 16 4 5 7 19 28 17 12 Newell's Old Boys 16 3 7 6 16 21 16 13 Temperley 16 4 4 8 14 21 16 14 Argentinos Juniors 16 2 6 8 11 29 12 15 Atletico Rafaela 16 2 3 11 14 32 9