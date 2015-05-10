May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 10 Aldosivi 0 Banfield 3 Belgrano 2 Arsenal 0 River Plate 0 Racing Club 0 Saturday, May 9 Newell's Old Boys 1 San Lorenzo 1 Velez Sarsfield 0 Argentinos Juniors 1 Huracan 1 Olimpo 3 Quilmes 0 Godoy Cruz 0 Union (Santa Fe) 5 Crucero del Norte 2 Friday, May 8 Estudiantes 2 Temperley 1 Lanus 1 Tigre 1 Nueva Chicago 0 Rosario Central 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 11 8 3 0 20 5 27 2 Belgrano 12 8 2 2 19 9 26 ------------------------- 3 Rosario Central 12 7 5 0 19 10 26 4 San Lorenzo 12 8 1 3 18 7 25 5 River Plate 12 7 4 1 24 15 25 6 Tigre 12 6 4 2 14 9 22 7 Racing Club 12 5 6 1 15 6 21 8 Banfield 12 6 2 4 18 14 20 9 Newell's Old Boys 12 5 4 3 13 11 19 10 Union (Santa Fe) 12 4 6 2 20 16 18 11 Aldosivi 12 5 3 4 15 16 18 12 Argentinos Juniors 12 4 5 3 10 11 17 13 San Martin (San Juan) 11 4 4 3 14 12 16 14 Lanus 12 4 4 4 13 14 16 15 Estudiantes 12 4 4 4 13 16 16 16 Independiente 11 3 6 2 16 12 15 17 Sarmiento 11 4 3 4 16 15 15 18 Gimnasia-La Plata 11 3 4 4 13 14 13 19 Quilmes 12 3 4 5 13 18 13 20 Godoy Cruz 12 3 4 5 12 18 13 21 Velez Sarsfield 12 3 3 6 11 13 12 22 Temperley 12 3 3 6 8 12 12 23 Colon (Santa Fe) 11 2 5 4 8 13 11 24 Defensa y justicia 11 2 4 5 9 12 10 25 Olimpo 12 1 6 5 5 11 9 26 Huracan 12 2 2 8 11 18 8 27 Atletico Rafaela 11 1 5 5 9 16 8 28 Crucero del Norte 12 1 4 7 7 17 7 29 Arsenal 12 1 3 8 8 20 6 30 Nueva Chicago 12 0 5 7 7 18 5 1-2: Copa Libertadores Still being played (GMT): Sunday, May 10 San Martin (San Juan) v Atletico Rafaela (2300) Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 11 Independiente v Boca Juniors (0030) Sarmiento v Gimnasia-La Plata (2100) Tuesday, May 12 Defensa y justicia v Colon (Santa Fe) (0010)