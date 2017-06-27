Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday, June 28
June 28 Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:
June 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Tuesday Monday, June 26 Aldosivi 0 Olimpo 3 Huracan 0 Belgrano 0 Velez Sarsfield 0 Temperley 0 Arsenal 2 Tigre 1 Patronato 1 Atletico Tucuman 1 Sunday, June 25 Banfield 1 Racing Club 3 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 River Plate 0 Atletico Rafaela 2 Sarmiento 3 Boca Juniors 2 Union (Santa Fe) 1 Saturday, June 24 San Martin (San Juan) 1 Rosario Central 1 Defensa y Justicia 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Boca Juniors 30 18 9 3 62 25 63 2 River Plate 30 16 8 6 51 28 56 3 Racing Club 30 17 4 9 51 40 55 4 Banfield 30 17 3 10 42 35 54 5 Estudiantes 29 15 8 6 45 26 53 ------------------------- 6 Independiente 29 14 10 5 38 22 52 7 San Lorenzo 29 16 4 9 45 34 52 8 Newell's Old Boys 29 14 7 8 40 28 49 9 Lanus 29 14 7 8 35 24 49 10 Defensa y Justicia 30 14 7 9 31 23 49 11 Colon (Santa Fe) 30 14 7 9 32 25 49 ------------------------- 12 Rosario Central 30 11 11 8 40 31 44 13 Gimnasia-La Plata 30 12 7 11 26 24 43 14 Talleres 29 11 8 10 34 29 41 15 Godoy Cruz 29 12 4 13 32 34 40 16 Olimpo 30 9 11 10 37 32 38 17 Atletico Rafaela 30 10 7 13 31 30 37 18 Temperley 30 10 7 13 30 38 37 19 Velez Sarsfield 30 10 7 13 31 40 37 20 Patronato 30 8 10 12 30 40 34 21 Atletico Tucuman 30 8 9 13 34 40 33 22 San Martin (San Juan) 30 7 12 11 27 40 33 23 Union (Santa Fe) 30 8 8 14 25 39 32 24 Tigre 30 8 7 15 33 43 31 25 Huracan 30 6 11 13 23 30 29 26 Sarmiento 30 7 7 16 31 51 28 27 Arsenal 30 7 6 17 27 50 27 28 Belgrano 30 5 11 14 21 34 26 29 Quilmes 29 6 7 16 18 42 25 30 Aldosivi 30 5 10 15 15 40 25 ------------------------- C - Champion 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, June 27 Estudiantes v Quilmes (2100) Newell's Old Boys v Godoy Cruz (2100) Independiente v Lanus (2315) Talleres v San Lorenzo (2315)
BERLIN, June 28 Hamburg SV, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, have signed on-loan Greece international Kyriakos Papadopoulos on a permanent three-year deal from Bayer Leverkusen, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.
LONDON, June 28 Former Italy and AC Milan captain Paolo Maldini's professional tennis career is likely to stop at one match after a debut he described as "like writing a poem after studying years of maths".