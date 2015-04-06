Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, April 6 Nueva Chicago 1 Banfield 2 Sunday, April 5 Quilmes 3 Crucero del Norte 1 San Martin (San Juan) 3 Tigre 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Olimpo 0 Huracan 0 Boca Juniors 2 Lanus 0 Argentinos Juniors 1 River Plate 1 San Lorenzo 0 Saturday, April 4 Aldosivi 2 Godoy Cruz 0 Independiente 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Velez Sarsfield 2 Arsenal 1 Atletico Rafaela 1 Temperley 1 Defensa y justicia 3 Rosario Central 3 Friday, April 3 Estudiantes 1 Racing Club 1 Sarmiento 1 Belgrano 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 8 6 2 0 15 4 20 2 San Lorenzo 8 6 0 2 15 5 18 ------------------------- 3 River Plate 8 5 3 0 18 11 18 4 Rosario Central 8 5 3 0 13 7 18 5 Belgrano 8 5 1 2 13 7 16 6 Banfield 8 5 1 2 12 7 16 7 Independiente 8 3 4 1 15 10 13 8 Racing Club 8 3 4 1 11 6 13 9 Argentinos Juniors 8 3 4 1 8 8 13 10 Lanus 8 3 3 2 9 7 12 11 Tigre 8 3 3 2 7 7 12 12 Union (Santa Fe) 7 2 5 0 11 9 11 13 Velez Sarsfield 8 3 2 3 9 8 11 14 Newell's Old Boys 7 3 2 2 8 7 11 15 Estudiantes 8 3 2 3 10 12 11 16 San Martin (San Juan) 8 2 4 2 10 10 10 17 Aldosivi 7 2 3 2 9 9 9 18 Sarmiento 8 2 3 3 13 14 9 19 Defensa y justicia 8 2 3 3 8 9 9 20 Quilmes 8 2 3 3 10 13 9 21 Godoy Cruz 8 2 2 4 9 14 8 22 Huracan 8 2 1 5 8 10 7 23 Colon (Santa Fe) 8 1 4 3 5 10 7 24 Temperley 8 1 3 4 4 8 6 25 Gimnasia-La Plata 8 1 3 4 8 13 6 26 Crucero del Norte 8 1 2 5 4 10 5 27 Olimpo 8 0 4 4 2 8 4 28 Atletico Rafaela 8 0 4 4 5 12 4 29 Nueva Chicago 8 0 3 5 7 14 3 30 Arsenal 7 0 3 4 5 12 3 1-2: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, April 7 Newell's Old Boys v Union (Santa Fe) (0010)
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S