Sept 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Saturday Saturday, September 15 All Boys 0 Argentinos Juniors 1 Godoy Cruz 1 San Martin (San Juan) 0 Tigre 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 6 4 1 1 10 7 13 2 Godoy Cruz 7 4 1 2 8 6 13 3 Newell's Old Boys 6 3 3 0 7 3 12 4 Colon (Santa Fe) 7 3 3 1 10 8 12 5 Racing Club 6 3 2 1 9 4 11 6 Velez Sarsfield 6 3 2 1 8 3 11 7 Arsenal 6 3 2 1 6 6 11 8 Argentinos Juniors 7 3 2 2 7 9 11 9 Quilmes 6 2 3 1 8 5 9 10 River Plate 6 2 3 1 10 8 9 11 Atletico Belgrano 6 2 3 1 6 5 9 12 San Lorenzo 6 2 3 1 5 4 9 13 Lanus 6 2 1 3 5 4 7 14 Estudiantes 6 2 1 3 4 6 7 15 All Boys 7 1 3 3 9 11 6 16 Atletico Rafaela 6 1 3 2 5 7 6 17 Tigre 7 0 4 3 9 13 4 18 Independiente 6 0 3 3 2 7 3 19 San Martin (San Juan) 7 1 0 6 6 12 3 20 Union (Santa Fe) 6 0 1 5 4 10 1 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 15 Racing Club v Estudiantes (2320) Sunday, September 16 Boca Juniors v Independiente (1910) Arsenal v Atletico Belgrano (2115) Newell's Old Boys v San Lorenzo (2115) Velez Sarsfield v River Plate (2330) Monday, September 17 Union (Santa Fe) v Atletico Rafaela (2105) Quilmes v Lanus (2310)