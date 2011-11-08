- Nov 7 (Reuters) - Results and standings from Argentine championship matches on Monday

Arsenal 2 San Martin (San Juan) 0

Played on Sunday Banfield 1 Lanus 2 Union (Santa Fe) 2 Newell's Old Boys 1 Velez Sarsfield 0 Boca Juniors 0

Played on Saturday Racing Club 1 Argentinos Juniors 0 Godoy Cruz 3 Estudiantes 1 Tigre 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 1

Played on Friday Olimpo 1 San Lorenzo 1 All Boys 2 Independiente 2 Atletico Rafaela 0 Atletico Belgrano 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 14 9 5 0 17 3 32 ------------------------- 2 Racing Club 14 5 9 0 11 4 24 3 Lanus 14 6 5 3 17 11 23 4 Atletico Rafaela 14 7 2 5 20 19 23 5 Tigre 14 5 6 3 16 13 21 6 Atletico Belgrano 14 5 6 3 13 10 21 7 Velez Sarsfield 14 6 3 5 14 12 21 8 Colon (Santa Fe) 14 5 6 3 12 11 21 9 Union (Santa Fe) 14 5 6 3 13 13 21 10 Godoy Cruz 14 5 5 4 24 19 20 11 Arsenal 14 5 5 4 16 13 20 12 Independiente 14 4 4 6 11 15 16 13 San Lorenzo 13 4 3 6 12 15 15 14 San Martin (San Juan) 14 3 6 5 11 14 15 15 Olimpo 14 2 8 4 15 18 14 16 All Boys 13 2 7 4 13 19 13 17 Newell's Old Boys 14 1 9 4 10 14 12 18 Argentinos Juniors 14 2 6 6 12 20 12 19 Estudiantes 14 2 4 8 15 22 10 20 Banfield 14 3 1 10 9 16 10 1: Copa Libertadores (Compiled by Infostrada Sports. Editing by Alastair Himmer)