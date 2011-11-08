- Nov 7 (Reuters) -
Results and standings from Argentine
championship matches on Monday
Arsenal 2 San Martin (San Juan) 0
Played on Sunday
Banfield 1 Lanus 2
Union (Santa Fe) 2 Newell's Old Boys 1
Velez Sarsfield 0 Boca Juniors 0
Played on Saturday
Racing Club 1 Argentinos Juniors 0
Godoy Cruz 3 Estudiantes 1
Tigre 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 1
Played on Friday
Olimpo 1 San Lorenzo 1
All Boys 2 Independiente 2
Atletico Rafaela 0 Atletico Belgrano 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 14 9 5 0 17 3 32
-------------------------
2 Racing Club 14 5 9 0 11 4 24
3 Lanus 14 6 5 3 17 11 23
4 Atletico Rafaela 14 7 2 5 20 19 23
5 Tigre 14 5 6 3 16 13 21
6 Atletico Belgrano 14 5 6 3 13 10 21
7 Velez Sarsfield 14 6 3 5 14 12 21
8 Colon (Santa Fe) 14 5 6 3 12 11 21
9 Union (Santa Fe) 14 5 6 3 13 13 21
10 Godoy Cruz 14 5 5 4 24 19 20
11 Arsenal 14 5 5 4 16 13 20
12 Independiente 14 4 4 6 11 15 16
13 San Lorenzo 13 4 3 6 12 15 15
14 San Martin (San Juan) 14 3 6 5 11 14 15
15 Olimpo 14 2 8 4 15 18 14
16 All Boys 13 2 7 4 13 19 13
17 Newell's Old Boys 14 1 9 4 10 14 12
18 Argentinos Juniors 14 2 6 6 12 20 12
19 Estudiantes 14 2 4 8 15 22 10
20 Banfield 14 3 1 10 9 16 10
1: Copa Libertadores
