Sept 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Sunday Sunday, September 16 Arsenal 0 Atletico Belgrano 2 Boca Juniors 2 Independiente 1 Newell's Old Boys 1 San Lorenzo 0 Saturday, September 15 Racing Club 0 Estudiantes 1 All Boys 0 Argentinos Juniors 1 Godoy Cruz 1 San Martin (San Juan) 0 Tigre 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 7 5 1 1 12 8 16 2 Newell's Old Boys 7 4 3 0 8 3 15 3 Godoy Cruz 7 4 1 2 8 6 13 4 Atletico Belgrano 7 3 3 1 8 5 12 5 Colon (Santa Fe) 7 3 3 1 10 8 12 6 Velez Sarsfield 6 3 2 1 8 3 11 7 Racing Club 7 3 2 2 9 5 11 8 Argentinos Juniors 7 3 2 2 7 9 11 9 Arsenal 7 3 2 2 6 8 11 10 Estudiantes 7 3 1 3 5 6 10 11 Quilmes 6 2 3 1 8 5 9 12 River Plate 6 2 3 1 10 8 9 13 San Lorenzo 7 2 3 2 5 5 9 14 Lanus 6 2 1 3 5 4 7 15 All Boys 7 1 3 3 9 11 6 16 Atletico Rafaela 6 1 3 2 5 7 6 17 Tigre 7 0 4 3 9 13 4 18 San Martin (San Juan) 7 1 0 6 6 12 3 19 Independiente 7 0 3 4 3 9 3 20 Union (Santa Fe) 6 0 1 5 4 10 1 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 16 Velez Sarsfield v River Plate (2330) Monday, September 17 Union (Santa Fe) v Atletico Rafaela (2105) Quilmes v Lanus (2310)