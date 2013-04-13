April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Friday, April 12
Independiente 1 Union (Santa Fe) 1
San Lorenzo 1 Racing Club 4
San Martin (San Juan) 6 Boca Juniors 1
Friday, April 12
Argentinos Juniors 0 Atletico Rafaela 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Lanus 8 5 3 0 13 3 18
2 Newell's Old Boys 8 5 1 2 13 9 16
3 River Plate 8 5 1 2 10 7 16
4 Arsenal 8 4 3 1 10 7 15
5 Godoy Cruz 8 4 3 1 9 6 15
6 Racing Club 9 4 2 3 11 9 14
7 Quilmes 8 3 4 1 15 10 13
8 Atletico Rafaela 9 3 4 2 13 9 13
9 All Boys 8 3 2 3 10 8 11
10 Tigre 8 3 1 4 12 13 10
11 Atletico Belgrano 8 2 4 2 6 7 10
12 Union (Santa Fe) 9 2 4 3 9 11 10
13 San Lorenzo 9 2 4 3 6 8 10
14 Velez Sarsfield 8 2 3 3 6 5 9
15 Independiente 9 2 3 4 6 9 9
16 Colon (Santa Fe) 8 2 2 4 11 16 8
17 Boca Juniors 9 1 5 3 8 16 8
18 San Martin (San Juan) 9 1 4 4 12 15 7
19 Argentinos Juniors 9 1 4 4 4 9 7
20 Estudiantes 8 0 3 5 8 15 3
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 13
Lanus v All Boys (2315)
Sunday, April 14
Estudiantes v Godoy Cruz (1715)
Colon (Santa Fe) v Velez Sarsfield (1910)
Newell's Old Boys v Tigre (2110)
River Plate v Arsenal (2315)
Tuesday, April 16
Atletico Belgrano v Quilmes (0030)