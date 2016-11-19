Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 19 Estudiantes 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Godoy Cruz 2 Tigre 1 Lanus 1 Atletico Tucuman 0 Union (Santa Fe) 2 Temperley 1 Friday, November 18 Arsenal 1 Banfield 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Estudiantes 10 8 2 0 18 5 26 2 Boca Juniors 9 5 3 1 20 6 18 3 San Lorenzo 9 5 3 1 17 10 18 4 Newell's Old Boys 9 5 3 1 11 6 18 ------------------------- 5 Racing Club 9 5 2 2 15 8 17 6 Colon (Santa Fe) 10 5 2 3 8 4 17 7 River Plate 9 4 4 1 17 10 16 8 Lanus 10 4 4 2 9 5 16 9 Independiente 9 4 4 1 7 4 16 10 Godoy Cruz 10 5 1 4 11 13 16 ------------------------- 11 Banfield 10 4 3 3 12 12 15 12 Union (Santa Fe) 10 4 3 3 9 10 15 13 Talleres 9 4 2 3 10 6 14 14 Tigre 10 3 4 3 14 13 13 15 Quilmes 9 3 4 2 8 9 13 16 Gimnasia-La Plata 9 3 3 3 6 7 12 17 Atletico Rafaela 9 3 2 4 7 9 11 18 Atletico Tucuman 10 3 2 5 11 14 11 19 Rosario Central 9 2 4 3 10 8 10 20 Olimpo 9 2 4 3 8 9 10 21 San Martin (San Juan) 9 2 4 3 10 12 10 22 Patronato 9 3 1 5 7 9 10 23 Temperley 10 2 3 5 5 13 9 24 Velez Sarsfield 10 3 0 7 7 17 9 25 Defensa y Justicia 10 1 5 4 6 11 8 26 Huracan 9 1 4 4 6 9 7 27 Belgrano 9 1 4 4 4 9 7 28 Aldosivi 9 1 4 4 5 11 7 29 Sarmiento 9 1 3 5 4 9 6 30 Arsenal 10 0 3 7 8 22 3 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-10: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 19 Huracan v Racing Club (2300) Sunday, November 20 Belgrano v Sarmiento (2000) Independiente v San Lorenzo (2000) Quilmes v Aldosivi (2000) Boca Juniors v Rosario Central (2130) Atletico Rafaela v Talleres (2215) Newell's Old Boys v River Plate (2300) Monday, November 21 Olimpo v Gimnasia-La Plata (2200) Tuesday, November 22 Patronato v San Martin (San Juan) (0015)
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.