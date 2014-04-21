Soccer-Genoa president Preziosi confirms he will sell the club
MILAN, March 17 Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed he will sell the struggling Serie A club and has asked anyone who can "match what we have achieved" to step forward.
April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Monday Monday, April 21 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 All Boys 1 Godoy Cruz 3 Atletico Rafaela 0 Sunday, April 20 Tigre 0 Boca Juniors 1 Argentinos Juniors 0 Racing Club 1 Arsenal 3 Lanus 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Atletico Belgrano 0 River Plate 1 Velez Sarsfield 0 Saturday, April 19 San Lorenzo 0 Newell's Old Boys 0 Quilmes 0 Olimpo 1 Rosario Central 0 Estudiantes 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 15 8 3 4 22 16 27 ------------------------- 2 River Plate 15 8 3 4 17 12 27 3 Estudiantes 15 6 8 1 14 8 26 4 Colon (Santa Fe) 15 7 5 3 11 7 26 5 Godoy Cruz 15 7 4 4 18 13 25 6 Rosario Central 15 6 5 4 17 15 23 7 San Lorenzo 15 6 5 4 15 14 23 8 Olimpo 15 6 4 5 14 12 22 9 Lanus 14 7 1 6 18 19 22 10 Boca Juniors 15 5 5 5 14 11 20 11 Velez Sarsfield 15 6 2 7 24 22 20 12 Newell's Old Boys 15 4 6 5 13 11 18 13 Atletico Belgrano 15 3 8 4 16 19 17 14 Tigre 14 3 7 4 8 9 16 15 Racing Club 15 4 4 7 16 18 16 16 Atletico Rafaela 15 3 6 6 18 23 15 17 Quilmes 15 4 3 8 12 17 15 18 Argentinos Juniors 15 3 6 6 7 13 15 19 Arsenal 15 4 2 9 13 20 14 20 All Boys 15 3 5 7 11 19 14 1: Copa Libertadores
MILAN, March 17 Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed he will sell the struggling Serie A club and has asked anyone who can "match what we have achieved" to step forward.
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Veria v Kerkyra (1300) Larissa v Panetolikos (1515) Atromitos v AEK (1730) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) PAOK Salonika v Panionios (1300) Asteras Tripolis v PAS Giannina (1515) Xanthi v Levadiakos (1515) Panathinaikos v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Monday, March 20 (GMT) Platanias
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Borussia Dortmund v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1930) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Cologne v Hertha Berlin (1430) FC Augsburg v Freiburg (1430) Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen (1430) VfL Wolfsburg v SV Darmstadt 98 (1430) Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig (1430) Eintracht Frankfurt v Hamburg SV (1730)