Nov 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Monday, November 3
Defensa y justicia Newell's Old Boys Postponed
Sunday, November 2
San Lorenzo 2 Boca Juniors 0
Saturday, November 1
Rosario Central 0 Atletico Rafaela 2
Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Racing Club 1
Godoy Cruz 1 Belgrano 3
Quilmes 2 Velez Sarsfield 1
Friday, October 31
Banfield 3 Olimpo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 13 9 4 0 28 7 31
-------------------------
2 Lanus 13 8 3 2 20 12 27
3 Racing Club 14 8 2 4 23 16 26
4 Independiente 13 8 2 3 24 19 26
5 Boca Juniors 14 7 2 5 17 17 23
6 Atletico Rafaela 14 6 4 4 17 14 22
7 Velez Sarsfield 14 6 2 6 17 15 20
8 Estudiantes 13 6 2 5 16 16 20
9 Newell's Old Boys 13 4 6 3 14 16 18
10 Arsenal 13 5 3 5 13 15 18
11 Tigre 13 5 2 6 19 16 17
12 San Lorenzo 14 5 2 7 15 17 17
13 Banfield 14 4 4 6 17 16 16
14 Rosario Central 14 5 1 8 17 21 16
15 Belgrano 14 4 4 6 16 20 16
16 Gimnasia-La Plata 14 3 5 6 9 12 14
17 Godoy Cruz 14 3 5 6 22 30 14
18 Quilmes 14 2 6 6 15 21 12
19 Defensa y justicia 13 3 3 7 16 24 12
20 Olimpo 14 2 4 8 8 19 10
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 3
Defensa y justicia v Newell's Old Boys (2330) Postponed