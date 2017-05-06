May 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 6
Atletico Rafaela 3 Union (Santa Fe) 0
Patronato 0 Lanus 2
Racing Club 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 0
Friday, May 5
San Martin (San Juan) 1 Quilmes 0
Talleres 1 Tigre 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 22 14 6 2 48 18 48
2 Newell's Old Boys 22 13 6 3 31 13 45
3 Racing Club 23 13 3 7 40 29 42
4 Colon (Santa Fe) 22 13 3 6 26 15 42
5 Estudiantes 22 11 7 4 37 22 40
-------------------------
6 San Lorenzo 22 12 4 6 37 27 40
7 River Plate 21 11 6 4 34 21 39
8 Banfield 22 12 3 7 30 25 39
9 Lanus 23 10 6 7 27 22 36
10 Independiente 21 9 8 4 24 14 35
11 Rosario Central 22 9 7 6 27 20 34
-------------------------
12 Gimnasia-La Plata 23 9 7 7 20 16 34
13 Talleres 23 9 6 8 23 20 33
14 Atletico Rafaela 23 8 6 9 24 21 30
15 Defensa y Justicia 21 8 6 7 18 18 30
16 Union (Santa Fe) 23 7 7 9 21 28 28
17 Atletico Tucuman 21 7 6 8 25 25 27
18 Temperley 22 7 6 9 20 25 27
19 Godoy Cruz 22 8 3 11 22 28 27
20 Patronato 23 6 7 10 22 30 25
21 San Martin (San Juan) 23 5 10 8 18 30 25
22 Velez Sarsfield 22 7 4 11 19 32 25
23 Olimpo 22 5 9 8 21 23 24
24 Tigre 23 6 6 11 27 34 24
25 Quilmes 23 6 4 13 15 34 22
26 Huracan 22 4 9 9 16 21 21
27 Sarmiento 22 5 6 11 20 29 21
28 Aldosivi 22 4 8 10 13 26 20
29 Belgrano 22 2 8 12 12 25 14
30 Arsenal 22 2 5 15 16 42 11
1-5: Copa Libertadores
6-11: Copa Sudamericana
Still being played (GMT):
Saturday, May 6
Estudiantes v Boca Juniors (2315)
River Plate v Temperley (2315)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 7
Aldosivi v Huracan (1815)
Arsenal v Olimpo (1845)
Defensa y Justicia v Godoy Cruz (2100)
San Lorenzo v Rosario Central (2115)
Colon (Santa Fe) v Atletico Tucuman (2315)
Newell's Old Boys v Independiente (2315)
Monday, May 8
Banfield v Sarmiento (2310)
Tuesday, May 9
Velez Sarsfield v Belgrano (0015)