May 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 6 Atletico Rafaela 3 Union (Santa Fe) 0 Patronato 0 Lanus 2 Racing Club 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Friday, May 5 San Martin (San Juan) 1 Quilmes 0 Talleres 1 Tigre 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 22 14 6 2 48 18 48 2 Newell's Old Boys 22 13 6 3 31 13 45 3 Racing Club 23 13 3 7 40 29 42 4 Colon (Santa Fe) 22 13 3 6 26 15 42 5 Estudiantes 22 11 7 4 37 22 40 ------------------------- 6 San Lorenzo 22 12 4 6 37 27 40 7 River Plate 21 11 6 4 34 21 39 8 Banfield 22 12 3 7 30 25 39 9 Lanus 23 10 6 7 27 22 36 10 Independiente 21 9 8 4 24 14 35 11 Rosario Central 22 9 7 6 27 20 34 ------------------------- 12 Gimnasia-La Plata 23 9 7 7 20 16 34 13 Talleres 23 9 6 8 23 20 33 14 Atletico Rafaela 23 8 6 9 24 21 30 15 Defensa y Justicia 21 8 6 7 18 18 30 16 Union (Santa Fe) 23 7 7 9 21 28 28 17 Atletico Tucuman 21 7 6 8 25 25 27 18 Temperley 22 7 6 9 20 25 27 19 Godoy Cruz 22 8 3 11 22 28 27 20 Patronato 23 6 7 10 22 30 25 21 San Martin (San Juan) 23 5 10 8 18 30 25 22 Velez Sarsfield 22 7 4 11 19 32 25 23 Olimpo 22 5 9 8 21 23 24 24 Tigre 23 6 6 11 27 34 24 25 Quilmes 23 6 4 13 15 34 22 26 Huracan 22 4 9 9 16 21 21 27 Sarmiento 22 5 6 11 20 29 21 28 Aldosivi 22 4 8 10 13 26 20 29 Belgrano 22 2 8 12 12 25 14 30 Arsenal 22 2 5 15 16 42 11 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana Still being played (GMT): Saturday, May 6 Estudiantes v Boca Juniors (2315) River Plate v Temperley (2315) Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 7 Aldosivi v Huracan (1815) Arsenal v Olimpo (1845) Defensa y Justicia v Godoy Cruz (2100) San Lorenzo v Rosario Central (2115) Colon (Santa Fe) v Atletico Tucuman (2315) Newell's Old Boys v Independiente (2315) Monday, May 8 Banfield v Sarmiento (2310) Tuesday, May 9 Velez Sarsfield v Belgrano (0015)