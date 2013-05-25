May 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday
Friday, May 24
Velez Sarsfield 2 Quilmes 0
Colon (Santa Fe) 2 All Boys 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 14 9 2 3 27 18 29
2 Lanus 14 7 7 0 18 6 28
3 River Plate 14 7 5 2 19 13 26
4 San Lorenzo 14 6 5 3 18 11 23
5 Godoy Cruz 14 6 5 3 18 13 23
6 Arsenal 14 6 5 3 17 14 23
7 Atletico Rafaela 14 5 6 3 18 13 21
8 Quilmes 15 5 6 4 22 19 21
9 Atletico Belgrano 14 4 7 3 13 10 19
10 Racing Club 14 5 4 5 17 15 19
11 Independiente 14 5 4 5 14 13 19
12 Colon (Santa Fe) 15 5 3 7 17 25 18
13 Tigre 14 5 2 7 16 21 17
14 All Boys 15 4 4 7 13 18 16
15 San Martin (San Juan) 14 3 5 6 20 23 14
16 Velez Sarsfield 15 3 5 7 14 17 14
17 Estudiantes 14 3 5 6 12 16 14
18 Union (Santa Fe) 14 2 7 5 13 18 13
19 Boca Juniors 14 2 7 5 10 21 13
20 Argentinos Juniors 14 1 4 9 8 20 7
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 26
Atletico Belgrano v Independiente (1710)
Racing Club v Godoy Cruz (1900)
San Martin (San Juan) v Lanus (1900)
River Plate v Atletico Rafaela (2110)
Monday, May 27
Newell's Old Boys v Boca Juniors (0030)
Arsenal v Tigre (1900)
Estudiantes v Argentinos Juniors (2110)
San Lorenzo v Union (Santa Fe) (2315)