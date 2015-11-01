Nov 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 1
Banfield 2 Rosario Central 1
Boca Juniors 1 Tigre 0
Quilmes 2 Huracan 1
San Lorenzo 2 Temperley 0
Saturday, October 31
Newell's Old Boys 1 Lanus 1
Racing Club 3 Crucero del Norte 0
Belgrano 2 Estudiantes 1
Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Atletico Rafaela 0
Union (Santa Fe) 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0
Velez Sarsfield 0 River Plate 1
Friday, October 30
Godoy Cruz 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 3
Sarmiento 1 Nueva Chicago 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Boca Juniors 29 20 4 5 48 23 64
2 San Lorenzo 29 17 7 5 43 20 58
-------------------------
3 Rosario Central 29 15 11 3 44 25 56
4 Racing Club 29 16 8 5 40 23 56
5 Independiente 28 13 12 3 43 21 51
6 Belgrano 29 14 8 7 32 22 50
7 River Plate 29 13 10 6 46 31 49
8 Estudiantes 29 13 9 7 32 28 48
9 Banfield 29 13 8 8 36 31 47
10 Tigre 29 12 9 8 32 25 45
11 Quilmes 29 13 6 10 37 35 45
12 Gimnasia-La Plata 29 12 8 9 40 36 44
13 Union (Santa Fe) 29 9 14 6 38 35 41
14 Lanus 29 9 12 8 31 28 39
15 Newell's Old Boys 29 9 10 10 25 30 37
16 San Martin (San Juan) 29 7 13 9 31 34 34
17 Aldosivi 28 9 7 12 34 40 34
18 Olimpo 28 7 12 9 21 24 33
19 Argentinos Juniors 28 8 8 12 30 37 32
20 Defensa y Justicia 28 8 7 13 26 29 31
21 Colon (Santa Fe) 29 6 13 10 24 30 31
22 Godoy Cruz 29 8 7 14 31 39 31
23 Sarmiento 29 7 9 13 23 32 30
24 Huracan 29 6 11 12 28 36 29
25 Velez Sarsfield 29 7 8 14 27 36 29
26 Temperley 29 6 11 12 19 29 29
27 Nueva Chicago 29 6 8 15 27 37 26
28 Arsenal 28 6 6 16 24 43 24
29 Atletico Rafaela 29 4 11 14 29 50 23
30 Crucero del Norte 29 3 5 21 21 53 14
-------------------------
C - Champion
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 2
Aldosivi v Independiente (0030)
Arsenal v Defensa y Justicia (2300)
Tuesday, November 3
Argentinos Juniors v Olimpo (0010)