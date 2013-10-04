Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Sunday Friday, October 4 Argentinos Juniors 1 Atletico Belgrano 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Newell's Old Boys 9 6 2 1 14 7 20 2 San Lorenzo 9 6 1 2 15 7 19 3 Arsenal 9 4 5 0 10 4 17 4 Boca Juniors 9 5 1 3 12 11 16 5 Atletico Belgrano 10 4 3 3 16 12 15 6 River Plate 9 4 2 3 8 5 14 7 Gimnasia-La Plata 9 4 2 3 9 11 14 8 Argentinos Juniors 10 4 2 4 9 12 14 9 Lanus 9 3 4 2 13 5 13 10 Velez Sarsfield 9 3 4 2 11 8 13 11 Atletico Rafaela 9 4 1 4 12 14 13 12 Estudiantes 9 2 6 1 8 6 12 13 Godoy Cruz 9 3 3 3 6 4 12 14 All Boys 9 2 4 3 9 7 10 15 Tigre 9 3 1 5 7 10 10 16 Colon (Santa Fe) 9 3 1 5 6 10 10 17 Quilmes 9 3 1 5 5 12 10 18 Rosario Central 9 2 2 5 7 12 8 19 Olimpo 9 1 3 5 8 14 6 20 Racing Club 9 0 2 7 3 17 2 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 5 Olimpo v Estudiantes (1900) Quilmes v Newell's Old Boys (2100) San Lorenzo v Tigre (2315) Sunday, October 6 Gimnasia-La Plata v Velez Sarsfield (1900) River Plate v Boca Juniors (2115) Monday, October 7 Racing Club v Atletico Rafaela (0015) Colon (Santa Fe) v Arsenal (1900) Godoy Cruz v All Boys (2100) Tuesday, October 8 Rosario Central v Lanus (0030)