April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, April 6
Newell's Old Boys 2 Union (Santa Fe) 0
Nueva Chicago 1 Banfield 2
Sunday, April 5
Quilmes 3 Crucero del Norte 1
San Martin (San Juan) 3 Tigre 1
Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Olimpo 0
Huracan 0 Boca Juniors 2
Lanus 0 Argentinos Juniors 1
River Plate 1 San Lorenzo 0
Saturday, April 4
Aldosivi 2 Godoy Cruz 0
Independiente 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1
Velez Sarsfield 2 Arsenal 1
Atletico Rafaela 1 Temperley 1
Defensa y justicia 3 Rosario Central 3
Friday, April 3
Estudiantes 1 Racing Club 1
Sarmiento 1 Belgrano 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 8 6 2 0 15 4 20
2 San Lorenzo 8 6 0 2 15 5 18
-------------------------
3 River Plate 8 5 3 0 18 11 18
4 Rosario Central 8 5 3 0 13 7 18
5 Belgrano 8 5 1 2 13 7 16
6 Banfield 8 5 1 2 12 7 16
7 Newell's Old Boys 8 4 2 2 10 7 14
8 Independiente 8 3 4 1 15 10 13
9 Racing Club 8 3 4 1 11 6 13
10 Argentinos Juniors 8 3 4 1 8 8 13
11 Lanus 8 3 3 2 9 7 12
12 Tigre 8 3 3 2 7 7 12
13 Velez Sarsfield 8 3 2 3 9 8 11
14 Union (Santa Fe) 8 2 5 1 11 11 11
15 Estudiantes 8 3 2 3 10 12 11
16 San Martin (San Juan) 8 2 4 2 10 10 10
17 Aldosivi 7 2 3 2 9 9 9
18 Sarmiento 8 2 3 3 13 14 9
19 Defensa y justicia 8 2 3 3 8 9 9
20 Quilmes 8 2 3 3 10 13 9
21 Godoy Cruz 8 2 2 4 9 14 8
22 Huracan 8 2 1 5 8 10 7
23 Colon (Santa Fe) 8 1 4 3 5 10 7
24 Temperley 8 1 3 4 4 8 6
25 Gimnasia-La Plata 8 1 3 4 8 13 6
26 Crucero del Norte 8 1 2 5 4 10 5
27 Olimpo 8 0 4 4 2 8 4
28 Atletico Rafaela 8 0 4 4 5 12 4
29 Nueva Chicago 8 0 3 5 7 14 3
30 Arsenal 7 0 3 4 5 12 3
1-2: Copa Libertadores