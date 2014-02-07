Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Friday Friday, February 7 Estudiantes 1 Arsenal 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Estudiantes 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- All Boys 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Argentinos Juniors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Atletico Belgrano 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Atletico Rafaela 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Boca Juniors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colon (Santa Fe) * 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Godoy Cruz 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Newell's Old Boys 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Olimpo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Quilmes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Racing Club 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 River Plate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rosario Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Lorenzo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tigre 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Velez Sarsfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Arsenal 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 ------------------------- * Deducted 6 points. 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, February 7 Velez Sarsfield v Tigre (2215) Saturday, February 8 Olimpo v San Lorenzo (0030) Argentinos Juniors v Godoy Cruz (2130) Atletico Rafaela v All Boys (2230) Racing Club v Colon (Santa Fe) (2330) Sunday, February 9 Quilmes v Rosario Central (2000) Newell's Old Boys v Boca Juniors (2115) Monday, February 10 River Plate v Gimnasia-La Plata (0030) Tuesday, February 11 Atletico Belgrano v Lanus (0015)