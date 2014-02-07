Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Friday
Friday, February 7
Estudiantes 1 Arsenal 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Estudiantes 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
All Boys 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Argentinos Juniors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atletico Belgrano 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atletico Rafaela 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boca Juniors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colon (Santa Fe) * 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gimnasia-La Plata 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Godoy Cruz 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newell's Old Boys 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Olimpo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Quilmes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Racing Club 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
River Plate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rosario Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Lorenzo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tigre 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Velez Sarsfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
20 Arsenal 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
-------------------------
* Deducted 6 points.
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, February 7
Velez Sarsfield v Tigre (2215)
Saturday, February 8
Olimpo v San Lorenzo (0030)
Argentinos Juniors v Godoy Cruz (2130)
Atletico Rafaela v All Boys (2230)
Racing Club v Colon (Santa Fe) (2330)
Sunday, February 9
Quilmes v Rosario Central (2000)
Newell's Old Boys v Boca Juniors (2115)
Monday, February 10
River Plate v Gimnasia-La Plata (0030)
Tuesday, February 11
Atletico Belgrano v Lanus (0015)