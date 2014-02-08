UPDATE 2-Soccer-Juve through after penalty, red card end Porto hopes
* Italian champions progressed 3-0 on aggregate (Adds quotes)
Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Saturday Saturday, February 8 Argentinos Juniors 2 Godoy Cruz 1 Friday, February 7 Olimpo 2 San Lorenzo 0 Estudiantes 1 Arsenal 0 Velez Sarsfield 0 Tigre 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olimpo 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 2 Argentinos Juniors 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3 Estudiantes 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 4 Tigre 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 Velez Sarsfield 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 All Boys 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Atletico Belgrano 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Atletico Rafaela 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Boca Juniors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Newell's Old Boys 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Quilmes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Racing Club 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 River Plate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rosario Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18 Godoy Cruz 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 19 Arsenal 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 20 San Lorenzo 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1: Copa Libertadores Still being played (GMT): Saturday, February 8 Atletico Rafaela v All Boys (2230) Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 8 Racing Club v Colon (Santa Fe) (2330) Sunday, February 9 Quilmes v Rosario Central (2000) Newell's Old Boys v Boca Juniors (2115) Monday, February 10 River Plate v Gimnasia-La Plata (0030) Tuesday, February 11 Atletico Belgrano v Lanus (0015)
VARGINHA, Brazil, March 14 The president of a Brazilian soccer club that signed a goalkeeper who was jailed for murdering his ex-girlfriend called the decision 'courageous' on Tuesday, although the player could be sent back to jail at any time.
March 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, March 14, second leg Juventus (Italy) - Porto (Portugal) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Porto - Juventus 0-2. Juventus win 3-0 on aggregate. Leicester City (England) - Sevilla (Spain) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Sevilla - Leicester City 2-1. Leicester City win 3-2 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, March 15,