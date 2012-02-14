Feb 13 Argentine championship
result on Monday.
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Arsenal 0
Played on Sunday.
Argentinos Juniors 0 UniÃn (Santa Fe) 0
AtlÃtico Rafaela 3 Banfield 0
Racing Club 0 Tigre 0
Velez Sarsfield 1 Godoy Cruz 1
Played on Saturday.
San MartÃn (San Juan) 1 Independiente 0
Atletico Belgrano 0 All Boys 0
Estudiantes 1 Newell's Old Boys 1
Played on Friday.
Boca Juniors 2 Olimpo 0
Lanus 4 San Lorenzo 1
