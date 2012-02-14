Feb 13 Argentine championship result on Monday. Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Arsenal 0 Played on Sunday. Argentinos Juniors 0 UniÃn (Santa Fe) 0 AtlÃtico Rafaela 3 Banfield 0 Racing Club 0 Tigre 0 Velez Sarsfield 1 Godoy Cruz 1 Played on Saturday. San MartÃn (San Juan) 1 Independiente 0 Atletico Belgrano 0 All Boys 0 Estudiantes 1 Newell's Old Boys 1 Played on Friday. Boca Juniors 2 Olimpo 0 Lanus 4 San Lorenzo 1

