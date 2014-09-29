Sept 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, September 29 Arsenal 3 Godoy Cruz 0 Sunday, September 28 Lanus 1 River Plate 1 Atletico Belgrano 1 Racing Club 4 Boca Juniors 1 Quilmes 0 Tigre 2 Defensa y justicia 1 Saturday, September 27 San Lorenzo 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 Atletico Rafaela 0 Olimpo 0 Independiente 2 Rosario Central 0 Friday, September 26 Estudiantes 3 Velez Sarsfield 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 River Plate 9 6 3 0 21 5 21 ------------------------- 2 Independiente 9 6 0 3 16 14 18 3 Lanus 9 5 2 2 12 7 17 4 Newell's Old Boys 8 4 4 0 11 7 16 5 Racing Club 9 5 1 3 15 13 16 6 Velez Sarsfield 9 4 2 3 11 8 14 7 Atletico Rafaela 9 4 2 3 10 10 14 8 Estudiantes 9 4 1 4 12 10 13 9 Rosario Central 9 4 1 4 13 14 13 10 Arsenal 9 4 1 4 10 12 13 11 Boca Juniors 9 4 1 4 9 11 13 12 Tigre 8 3 1 4 11 8 10 13 San Lorenzo 8 3 1 4 10 12 10 14 Gimnasia-La Plata 9 2 4 3 7 9 10 15 Olimpo 8 2 2 4 5 7 8 16 Atletico Belgrano 9 2 2 5 9 13 8 17 Defensa y justicia 9 2 2 5 12 18 8 18 Godoy Cruz 8 2 2 4 8 14 8 19 Banfield 8 2 1 5 6 10 7 20 Quilmes 9 1 3 5 11 17 6 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 29 Newell's Old Boys v Banfield (2330)