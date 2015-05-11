May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 11
Sarmiento 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 0
Sunday, May 10
Independiente 1 Boca Juniors 1
San Martin (San Juan) 1 Atletico Rafaela 1
Aldosivi 0 Banfield 3
Belgrano 2 Arsenal 0
River Plate 0 Racing Club 0
Saturday, May 9
Newell's Old Boys 1 San Lorenzo 1
Velez Sarsfield 0 Argentinos Juniors 1
Huracan 1 Olimpo 3
Quilmes 0 Godoy Cruz 0
Union (Santa Fe) 5 Crucero del Norte 2
Friday, May 8
Estudiantes 2 Temperley 1
Lanus 1 Tigre 1
Nueva Chicago 0 Rosario Central 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 12 8 4 0 21 6 28
2 Belgrano 12 8 2 2 19 9 26
-------------------------
3 Rosario Central 12 7 5 0 19 10 26
4 San Lorenzo 12 8 1 3 18 7 25
5 River Plate 12 7 4 1 24 15 25
6 Tigre 12 6 4 2 14 9 22
7 Racing Club 12 5 6 1 15 6 21
8 Banfield 12 6 2 4 18 14 20
9 Newell's Old Boys 12 5 4 3 13 11 19
10 Union (Santa Fe) 12 4 6 2 20 16 18
11 Aldosivi 12 5 3 4 15 16 18
12 San Martin (San Juan) 12 4 5 3 15 13 17
13 Argentinos Juniors 12 4 5 3 10 11 17
14 Independiente 12 3 7 2 17 13 16
15 Sarmiento 12 4 4 4 16 15 16
16 Lanus 12 4 4 4 13 14 16
17 Estudiantes 12 4 4 4 13 16 16
18 Gimnasia-La Plata 12 3 5 4 13 14 14
19 Quilmes 12 3 4 5 13 18 13
20 Godoy Cruz 12 3 4 5 12 18 13
21 Velez Sarsfield 12 3 3 6 11 13 12
22 Temperley 12 3 3 6 8 12 12
23 Colon (Santa Fe) 11 2 5 4 8 13 11
24 Defensa y justicia 11 2 4 5 9 12 10
25 Olimpo 12 1 6 5 5 11 9
26 Atletico Rafaela 12 1 6 5 10 17 9
27 Huracan 12 2 2 8 11 18 8
28 Crucero del Norte 12 1 4 7 7 17 7
29 Arsenal 12 1 3 8 8 20 6
30 Nueva Chicago 12 0 5 7 7 18 5
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, May 12
Defensa y justicia v Colon (Santa Fe) (0010)