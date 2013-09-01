Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 1
Boca Juniors 2 Velez Sarsfield 1
Colon (Santa Fe) 2 Rosario Central 1
Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Godoy Cruz 0
Saturday, August 31
All Boys 1 Racing Club 0
Newell's Old Boys 1 Estudiantes 1
Tigre 0 Quilmes 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 5 3 2 0 9 3 11
2 Colon (Santa Fe) 5 3 1 1 6 5 10
2 Gimnasia-La Plata 5 3 1 1 6 5 10
4 Argentinos Juniors 4 3 0 1 7 3 9
5 Estudiantes 5 2 3 0 6 3 9
6 Boca Juniors 5 3 0 2 8 8 9
7 Quilmes 5 3 0 2 5 5 9
8 Arsenal 4 2 2 0 6 2 8
9 San Lorenzo 4 2 0 2 7 7 6
10 All Boys 5 1 3 1 4 4 6
10 Velez Sarsfield 5 1 3 1 4 4 6
12 Rosario Central 5 2 0 3 5 6 6
13 Lanus 4 1 2 1 5 3 5
14 Godoy Cruz 5 1 2 2 3 3 5
15 Tigre 5 1 1 3 4 5 4
16 River Plate 4 1 1 2 2 3 4
17 Atletico Rafaela 4 1 1 2 4 6 4
18 Olimpo 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
19 Atletico Belgrano 4 0 1 3 2 7 1
20 Racing Club 5 0 1 4 2 10 1
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 2
San Lorenzo v River Plate (0015)
Arsenal v Argentinos Juniors (1800)
Atletico Belgrano v Atletico Rafaela (2010)
Lanus v Olimpo (2330)