April 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 14
Colon (Santa Fe) 2 Velez Sarsfield 1
Estudiantes 0 Godoy Cruz 0
Newell's Old Boys 3 Tigre 1
Saturday, April 13
Lanus 2 All Boys 1
Independiente 1 Union (Santa Fe) 1
San Lorenzo 1 Racing Club 4
San Martin (San Juan) 6 Boca Juniors 1
Friday, April 12
Argentinos Juniors 0 Atletico Rafaela 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Lanus 9 6 3 0 15 4 21
2 Newell's Old Boys 9 6 1 2 16 10 19
3 River Plate 8 5 1 2 10 7 16
4 Godoy Cruz 9 4 4 1 9 6 16
5 Arsenal 8 4 3 1 10 7 15
6 Racing Club 9 4 2 3 11 9 14
7 Quilmes 8 3 4 1 15 10 13
8 Atletico Rafaela 9 3 4 2 13 9 13
9 All Boys 9 3 2 4 11 10 11
10 Colon (Santa Fe) 9 3 2 4 13 17 11
11 Atletico Belgrano 8 2 4 2 6 7 10
12 Union (Santa Fe) 9 2 4 3 9 11 10
13 San Lorenzo 9 2 4 3 6 8 10
14 Tigre 9 3 1 5 13 16 10
15 Velez Sarsfield 9 2 3 4 7 7 9
16 Independiente 9 2 3 4 6 9 9
17 Boca Juniors 9 1 5 3 8 16 8
18 San Martin (San Juan) 9 1 4 4 12 15 7
19 Argentinos Juniors 9 1 4 4 4 9 7
20 Estudiantes 9 0 4 5 8 15 4
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 14
River Plate v Arsenal (2315)
Tuesday, April 16
Atletico Belgrano v Quilmes (0030)