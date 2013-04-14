April 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 14 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 Velez Sarsfield 1 Estudiantes 0 Godoy Cruz 0 Newell's Old Boys 3 Tigre 1 Saturday, April 13 Lanus 2 All Boys 1 Independiente 1 Union (Santa Fe) 1 San Lorenzo 1 Racing Club 4 San Martin (San Juan) 6 Boca Juniors 1 Friday, April 12 Argentinos Juniors 0 Atletico Rafaela 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Lanus 9 6 3 0 15 4 21 2 Newell's Old Boys 9 6 1 2 16 10 19 3 River Plate 8 5 1 2 10 7 16 4 Godoy Cruz 9 4 4 1 9 6 16 5 Arsenal 8 4 3 1 10 7 15 6 Racing Club 9 4 2 3 11 9 14 7 Quilmes 8 3 4 1 15 10 13 8 Atletico Rafaela 9 3 4 2 13 9 13 9 All Boys 9 3 2 4 11 10 11 10 Colon (Santa Fe) 9 3 2 4 13 17 11 11 Atletico Belgrano 8 2 4 2 6 7 10 12 Union (Santa Fe) 9 2 4 3 9 11 10 13 San Lorenzo 9 2 4 3 6 8 10 14 Tigre 9 3 1 5 13 16 10 15 Velez Sarsfield 9 2 3 4 7 7 9 16 Independiente 9 2 3 4 6 9 9 17 Boca Juniors 9 1 5 3 8 16 8 18 San Martin (San Juan) 9 1 4 4 12 15 7 19 Argentinos Juniors 9 1 4 4 4 9 7 20 Estudiantes 9 0 4 5 8 15 4 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 14 River Plate v Arsenal (2315) Tuesday, April 16 Atletico Belgrano v Quilmes (0030)