Sept 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 26
Atletico Rafaela 2 Union (Santa Fe) 3
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Belgrano 1
Nueva Chicago 3 Aldosivi 1
Tigre 1 San Lorenzo 1
Friday, September 25
Olimpo 1 Godoy Cruz 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 25 17 4 4 42 20 55
2 San Lorenzo 26 16 6 4 38 16 54
-------------------------
3 Rosario Central 25 13 10 2 35 21 49
4 Independiente 25 11 11 3 35 20 44
5 Racing Club 24 12 7 5 31 21 43
6 Banfield 25 12 7 6 33 24 43
7 Belgrano 26 12 7 7 28 20 43
8 River Plate 24 11 9 4 43 26 42
9 Tigre 26 11 9 6 28 21 42
10 Estudiantes 25 11 9 5 26 23 42
11 Union (Santa Fe) 26 9 11 6 38 35 38
12 Lanus 25 9 10 6 28 22 37
13 Gimnasia-La Plata 25 10 7 8 34 29 37
14 Quilmes 25 10 6 9 31 30 36
15 San Martin (San Juan) 25 7 11 7 30 30 32
16 Newell's Old Boys 25 7 9 9 20 24 30
17 Aldosivi 26 8 6 12 30 38 30
18 Temperley 25 6 11 8 17 19 29
19 Olimpo 26 6 11 9 17 21 29
20 Argentinos Juniors 25 7 8 10 28 33 29
21 Defensa y Justicia 24 7 6 11 25 27 27
22 Sarmiento 25 6 9 10 21 26 27
23 Velez Sarsfield 25 6 7 12 25 33 25
24 Huracan 25 5 10 10 24 32 25
25 Godoy Cruz 25 6 7 12 22 33 25
26 Colon (Santa Fe) 26 4 12 10 18 28 24
27 Atletico Rafaela 26 4 10 12 27 44 22
28 Arsenal 25 5 5 15 20 38 20
29 Nueva Chicago 26 3 8 15 18 35 17
30 Crucero del Norte 25 3 5 17 21 44 14
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 26
Crucero del Norte v River Plate (2330)
Racing Club v Argentinos Juniors (2330)
Sunday, September 27
Huracan v Velez Sarsfield (1900)
Rosario Central v Gimnasia-La Plata (1900)
Defensa y Justicia v Quilmes (2010)
Boca Juniors v Banfield (2115)
San Martin (San Juan) v Sarmiento (2220)
Monday, September 28
Lanus v Independiente (0030)
Temperley v Arsenal (2200)
Tuesday, September 29
Estudiantes v Newell's Old Boys (0010)