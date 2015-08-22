Aug 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 22
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Velez Sarsfield 0
Olimpo 0 Quilmes 1
Racing Club 2 Arsenal 1
San Martin (San Juan) 1 Independiente 1
Friday, August 21
Atletico Rafaela 1 Newell's Old Boys 1
Banfield 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 San Lorenzo 20 13 4 3 31 11 43
2 Boca Juniors 20 13 4 3 34 17 43
-------------------------
3 Racing Club 21 11 7 3 28 16 40
4 River Plate 19 10 7 2 36 20 37
5 Belgrano 20 11 4 5 24 14 37
6 Independiente 21 9 9 3 28 17 36
7 Rosario Central 20 9 9 2 27 19 36
8 Gimnasia-La Plata 21 10 5 6 31 23 35
9 Banfield 21 10 5 6 29 22 35
10 Tigre 20 8 7 5 19 15 31
11 Estudiantes 20 8 7 5 19 19 31
12 Union (Santa Fe) 20 7 9 4 32 29 30
13 Lanus 20 7 8 5 23 19 29
14 San Martin (San Juan) 21 6 11 4 26 24 29
15 Quilmes 21 8 4 9 26 28 28
16 Newell's Old Boys 21 6 8 7 19 22 26
17 Temperley 20 5 8 7 14 16 23
18 Aldosivi 20 6 5 9 24 29 23
19 Velez Sarsfield 21 5 7 9 22 25 22
20 Godoy Cruz 20 5 7 8 18 24 22
21 Argentinos Juniors 20 5 7 8 18 25 22
22 Olimpo 21 4 9 8 14 19 21
23 Sarmiento 20 4 8 8 18 23 20
24 Colon (Santa Fe) 21 3 11 7 17 25 20
25 Defensa y justicia 19 4 6 9 17 23 18
26 Huracan 20 4 6 10 21 30 18
27 Atletico Rafaela 21 3 8 10 21 36 17
28 Crucero del Norte 20 3 5 12 19 32 14
29 Arsenal 21 3 5 13 16 35 14
30 Nueva Chicago 20 1 8 11 11 25 11
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 22
Argentinos Juniors v San Lorenzo (2330)
Sunday, August 23
Crucero del Norte v Nueva Chicago (1810)
Huracan v Lanus (1900)
Rosario Central v Belgrano (1900)
Tigre v Union (Santa Fe) (2020)
Boca Juniors v Godoy Cruz (2115)
Monday, August 24
Estudiantes v River Plate (0030)
Defensa y justicia v Aldosivi (2300)
Tuesday, August 25
Temperley v Sarmiento (0010)