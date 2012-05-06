May 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Tigre 4 Union (Santa Fe) 0
Velez Sarsfield 0 Argentinos Juniors 2
Arsenal 3 Independiente 1
Friday, May 4
Banfield 1 San Martin (San Juan) 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 12 7 3 2 21 11 24
-------------------------
2 Tigre 13 7 3 3 18 9 24
3 Newell's Old Boys 12 6 4 2 15 8 22
4 Arsenal 13 6 4 3 15 11 22
5 Velez Sarsfield 12 5 5 2 17 10 20
6 All Boys 12 5 5 2 11 9 20
7 Union (Santa Fe) 13 4 6 3 17 15 18
8 Colon (Santa Fe) 12 4 5 3 15 14 17
9 Independiente 13 5 2 6 18 19 17
10 Atletico Belgrano 12 4 5 3 11 12 17
11 Argentinos Juniors 13 4 4 5 11 10 16
12 San Lorenzo 12 4 4 4 14 15 16
13 Estudiantes 12 4 4 4 14 16 16
14 San Martin (San Juan) 12 4 3 5 13 15 15
15 Lanus 12 4 2 6 12 12 14
16 Atletico Rafaela 12 4 2 6 14 15 14
17 Racing Club 12 3 3 6 11 16 12
18 Godoy Cruz 12 1 7 4 7 13 10
19 Banfield 13 2 4 7 12 24 10
20 Olimpo 12 2 1 9 12 24 7
1: Copa Libertadores