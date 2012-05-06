May 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Tigre 4 Union (Santa Fe) 0 Velez Sarsfield 0 Argentinos Juniors 2 Arsenal 3 Independiente 1 Friday, May 4 Banfield 1 San Martin (San Juan) 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 12 7 3 2 21 11 24 ------------------------- 2 Tigre 13 7 3 3 18 9 24 3 Newell's Old Boys 12 6 4 2 15 8 22 4 Arsenal 13 6 4 3 15 11 22 5 Velez Sarsfield 12 5 5 2 17 10 20 6 All Boys 12 5 5 2 11 9 20 7 Union (Santa Fe) 13 4 6 3 17 15 18 8 Colon (Santa Fe) 12 4 5 3 15 14 17 9 Independiente 13 5 2 6 18 19 17 10 Atletico Belgrano 12 4 5 3 11 12 17 11 Argentinos Juniors 13 4 4 5 11 10 16 12 San Lorenzo 12 4 4 4 14 15 16 13 Estudiantes 12 4 4 4 14 16 16 14 San Martin (San Juan) 12 4 3 5 13 15 15 15 Lanus 12 4 2 6 12 12 14 16 Atletico Rafaela 12 4 2 6 14 15 14 17 Racing Club 12 3 3 6 11 16 12 18 Godoy Cruz 12 1 7 4 7 13 10 19 Banfield 13 2 4 7 12 24 10 20 Olimpo 12 2 1 9 12 24 7 1: Copa Libertadores