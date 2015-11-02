Nov 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 1 Aldosivi 1 Independiente 0 Banfield 2 Rosario Central 1 Boca Juniors 1 Tigre 0 Quilmes 2 Huracan 1 San Lorenzo 2 Temperley 0 Saturday, October 31 Newell's Old Boys 1 Lanus 1 Racing Club 3 Crucero del Norte 0 Belgrano 2 Estudiantes 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Atletico Rafaela 0 Union (Santa Fe) 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0 Velez Sarsfield 0 River Plate 1 Friday, October 30 Godoy Cruz 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 Sarmiento 1 Nueva Chicago 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Boca Juniors 29 20 4 5 48 23 64 2 San Lorenzo 29 17 7 5 43 20 58 ------------------------- 3 Rosario Central 29 15 11 3 44 25 56 4 Racing Club 29 16 8 5 40 23 56 5 Independiente 29 13 12 4 43 22 51 6 Belgrano 29 14 8 7 32 22 50 7 River Plate 29 13 10 6 46 31 49 8 Estudiantes 29 13 9 7 32 28 48 9 Banfield 29 13 8 8 36 31 47 10 Tigre 29 12 9 8 32 25 45 11 Quilmes 29 13 6 10 37 35 45 12 Gimnasia-La Plata 29 12 8 9 40 36 44 13 Union (Santa Fe) 29 9 14 6 38 35 41 14 Lanus 29 9 12 8 31 28 39 15 Aldosivi 29 10 7 12 35 40 37 16 Newell's Old Boys 29 9 10 10 25 30 37 17 San Martin (San Juan) 29 7 13 9 31 34 34 18 Olimpo 28 7 12 9 21 24 33 19 Argentinos Juniors 28 8 8 12 30 37 32 20 Defensa y Justicia 28 8 7 13 26 29 31 21 Colon (Santa Fe) 29 6 13 10 24 30 31 22 Godoy Cruz 29 8 7 14 31 39 31 23 Sarmiento 29 7 9 13 23 32 30 24 Huracan 29 6 11 12 28 36 29 25 Velez Sarsfield 29 7 8 14 27 36 29 26 Temperley 29 6 11 12 19 29 29 27 Nueva Chicago 29 6 8 15 27 37 26 28 Arsenal 28 6 6 16 24 43 24 29 Atletico Rafaela 29 4 11 14 29 50 23 30 Crucero del Norte 29 3 5 21 21 53 14 ------------------------- C - Champion 1-2: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, November 2 Arsenal v Defensa y Justicia (2300) Tuesday, November 3 Argentinos Juniors v Olimpo (0010)