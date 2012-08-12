Aug 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Sunday Sunday, August 12 Argentinos Juniors 0 Racing Club 2 Union (Santa Fe) 0 Godoy Cruz 1 Saturday, August 11 All Boys 1 Quilmes 1 Atletico Belgrano 0 San Lorenzo 0 Estudiantes 0 River Plate 2 Friday, August 10 Lanus 0 Newell's Old Boys 1 San Martin (San Juan) 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 2 Quilmes 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 3 Racing Club 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 4 Atletico Belgrano 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 4 San Lorenzo 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 6 Godoy Cruz 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 7 Newell's Old Boys 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 8 Velez Sarsfield 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 9 River Plate 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 10 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 11 Estudiantes 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 12 All Boys 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 13 Atletico Rafaela 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 14 Independiente 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 15 Tigre 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 16 San Martin (San Juan) 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 17 Lanus 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 17 Union (Santa Fe) 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 19 Boca Juniors 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 20 Argentinos Juniors 2 0 0 2 0 5 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 12 Boca Juniors v Tigre (2300) Monday, August 13 Atletico Rafaela v Arsenal (2210) Independiente v Velez Sarsfield (2230)