Aug 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 12
Argentinos Juniors 0 Racing Club 2
Union (Santa Fe) 0 Godoy Cruz 1
Saturday, August 11
All Boys 1 Quilmes 1
Atletico Belgrano 0 San Lorenzo 0
Estudiantes 0 River Plate 2
Friday, August 10
Lanus 0 Newell's Old Boys 1
San Martin (San Juan) 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
2 Quilmes 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
3 Racing Club 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
4 Atletico Belgrano 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
4 San Lorenzo 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
6 Godoy Cruz 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
7 Newell's Old Boys 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
8 Velez Sarsfield 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
9 River Plate 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
10 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
11 Estudiantes 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
12 All Boys 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
13 Atletico Rafaela 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
14 Independiente 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
15 Tigre 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
16 San Martin (San Juan) 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
17 Lanus 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
17 Union (Santa Fe) 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
19 Boca Juniors 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
20 Argentinos Juniors 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 12
Boca Juniors v Tigre (2300)
Monday, August 13
Atletico Rafaela v Arsenal (2210)
Independiente v Velez Sarsfield (2230)