Sept 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, September 29
Newell's Old Boys 0 Banfield 3
Arsenal 3 Godoy Cruz 0
Sunday, September 28
Lanus 1 River Plate 1
Atletico Belgrano 1 Racing Club 4
Boca Juniors 1 Quilmes 0
Tigre 2 Defensa y justicia 1
Saturday, September 27
San Lorenzo 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 2
Atletico Rafaela 0 Olimpo 0
Independiente 2 Rosario Central 0
Friday, September 26
Estudiantes 3 Velez Sarsfield 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 9 6 3 0 21 5 21
2 Independiente 9 6 0 3 16 14 18
3 Lanus 9 5 2 2 12 7 17
4 Racing Club 9 5 1 3 15 13 16
5 Newell's Old Boys 9 4 4 1 11 10 16
6 Velez Sarsfield 9 4 2 3 11 8 14
7 Atletico Rafaela 9 4 2 3 10 10 14
8 Estudiantes 9 4 1 4 12 10 13
9 Rosario Central 9 4 1 4 13 14 13
10 Arsenal 9 4 1 4 10 12 13
11 Boca Juniors 9 4 1 4 9 11 13
12 Tigre 8 3 1 4 11 8 10
13 Banfield 9 3 1 5 9 10 10
14 San Lorenzo 8 3 1 4 10 12 10
15 Gimnasia-La Plata 9 2 4 3 7 9 10
16 Olimpo 8 2 2 4 5 7 8
17 Atletico Belgrano 9 2 2 5 9 13 8
18 Defensa y justicia 9 2 2 5 12 18 8
19 Godoy Cruz 8 2 2 4 8 14 8
20 Quilmes 9 1 3 5 11 17 6
1: Copa Libertadores