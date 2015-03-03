March 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, March 2
Banfield 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Newell's Old Boys 0 Velez Sarsfield 0
Sarmiento 2 Aldosivi 2
Sunday, March 1
Belgrano 1 River Plate 2
Argentinos Juniors 1 Defensa y justicia 0
Boca Juniors 1 Atletico Rafaela 0
Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Estudiantes 3
Racing Club 2 Temperley 1
Saturday, February 28
Quilmes 1 Independiente 2
San Lorenzo 1 San Martin (San Juan) 2
Crucero del Norte 0 Rosario Central 1
Tigre 1 Olimpo 0
Union (Santa Fe) 1 Lanus 1
Friday, February 27
Godoy Cruz 2 Huracan 1
Arsenal 1 Nueva Chicago 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 3 3 0 0 6 1 9
2 Estudiantes 3 3 0 0 6 2 9
-------------------------
3 Rosario Central 3 3 0 0 4 1 9
4 River Plate 3 2 1 0 8 4 7
5 Argentinos Juniors 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
5 Velez Sarsfield 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
7 Independiente 3 2 1 0 6 4 7
8 San Lorenzo 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
9 San Martin (San Juan) 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
9 Union (Santa Fe) 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
11 Lanus 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
12 Banfield 3 1 1 1 4 2 4
13 Belgrano 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
14 Godoy Cruz 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
15 Newell's Old Boys 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
16 Racing Club 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
16 Tigre 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
18 Defensa y justicia 3 1 0 2 2 3 3
18 Huracan 3 1 0 2 2 3 3
20 Temperley 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
21 Nueva Chicago 3 0 2 1 4 6 2
22 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 0 2 1 1 3 2
23 Sarmiento 3 0 2 1 4 7 2
24 Quilmes 3 0 1 2 3 5 1
25 Arsenal 3 0 1 2 1 3 1
25 Crucero del Norte 3 0 1 2 1 3 1
27 Aldosivi 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
27 Gimnasia-La Plata 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
29 Olimpo 3 0 1 2 1 4 1
30 Atletico Rafaela 3 0 0 3 1 7 0
1-2: Copa Libertadores